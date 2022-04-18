SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Montana State women's golf team finished an impressive first round of the Big Sky Championship on Monday as the Bobcats sit sixth out of 11 in the standings.
Montana sits in a two-way tie for eighth place at 309, five strokes behind the Bobcats. Sacramento State leads the tourney at 286.
The Big Sky's teams played 18 holes at the Talking Stick Golf Course in the final tournament of season. The highlight for Montana was Jessica Ponce's round of 72, which has her in a tie for fifth place individually, four strokes off the lead. Teammate Kylie Esh, a Missoula Loyola grad, sits in 25th at 76.
Freshman duo Cora Rosanova and Jordan Briggs led the Bobcats in the first round shooting 2-over-par 74 apiece. The 74 for Rosanova was the best 18-hole round score of her college career as she and Briggs sit tied for 14th overall.
Hannah Rosanova also had a strong start as she finished with a 77 and is tied for 28th. Kameryn Basye, who just received All-Big Sky Third Team honors, finished with 79 strokes and is tied for 40th. Lucia Prieto Romano completed the first round with an 82 placing her 50th overall.
The Bobcats carded a 304 as a team which is its best score as a group since the fall portion of their schedule. MSU trails Sacramento State (286), Northern Arizona (288), Weber State (293), Idaho (299) and Eastern Washington (301) in the standings.
"That was our lowest team score of the spring so that's good," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "We were looking to have a decent first round. Cora and Jordan played great golf and Hannah was steady. We got two more rounds, but this is a good start for us. Now we need all five to bring it tomorrow."
Montana and Montana State continue play in the Big Sky Championship on Tuesday.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.