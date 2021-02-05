MISSOULA — Montana football will have a competitive spring football game.
In a release on Friday morning, UM announced it would host NCAA Division II Central Washington on April 10 in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game is contingent on approval from the Missoula City-County Health Department. Attendance by spectators is also contingent on approval from the MCCHD.
Decisions on broadcasting and a kickoff time will also be held at a late date.
"We are excited to get a game on the spring schedule. I appreciate Central Washington being willing to come to Missoula, and we are hopeful we can find one more game. We still do not know what ticket sales or crowd size will look like, but will work with local health officials to develop a plan," UM athletic director Kent Haslam said in a release. "I am just happy our student-athletes will get a chance to compete, and we have more structure to our spring season."
Montana originally was supposed to play Central Washington as part of its fall slate, but the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opted to push its season to the spring. Montana, as well as fellow Big Sky teams Montana State, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State and Portland State all have opted out of a spring football slate.
UM has decided to play up to two football games in the spring. The second game, if it happens, has not been announced. Big Sky schools that are planning to play have a scheduled six-game season.
According to the release, it is a guaranteed payout game and will net Central Washington $35,000 with no penalty if the game is canceled.
Central Washington competes in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) and finished 7-4 during the 2019 season. CWU played Idaho in 2019 and fell 41-31 after being tied 17-17 at halftime.
Montana finished the 2019 season 10-4, were 7-0 at home and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.
"On behalf of our program I would like to thank the CWU and UM administration for finding a way to let the young men from both programs play," CWU head football coach Chris Fisk said in a separate release. "We are very excited to step on the field at Washington-Grizzly stadium and get back to doing what we love."
Missoulian reporter Frank Gogola contributed to this report.
