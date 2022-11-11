MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team outlasted archrival Montana State Friday night at Dahlberg Arena, 25-15, 27-25, 22-25, 25-15.
The Grizzlies improved to 9-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 16-10 overall. They are 7-4 in home matches.
The Bobcats fell to 7-7, 11-15. They had a two-match win streak snapped.
Paige Clark led Montana with 15 kills, followed by Cate Semadeni with 13 and Ellie Scherffius with 10. Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno had 17 digs and Jackie Howell 15 for the hosts. Elise Jolly had seven blocks.
Montana State's Kira Thompson piled up 18 kills and teammate Jourdain Klein had nine. Lauren Lindseth had 13 digs and Courtney Weatherby 12.
Montana will play at Idaho State on Thursday night. Montana State is at Weber State Thursday.
This story will be updated
