While the goal of reaching the Big Sky Conference tournament for the first time in eight years is still within reach, the Montana women's tennis team got a taste of what it's going to take to actually win that event on Friday.

Nationally ranked Northern Arizona blanked the Grizzlies, 7-0, at altitude in Flagstaff, Arizona. Montana fell to 2-3 in league duals and 5-10 in overall, while the 67th-ranked Lumberjacks moved to 5-0, 9-5.

The encouraging news for the Grizzlies is they won one of three doubles matches and forced a match tiebreaker at No. 4 singles. The win came courtesy of No. 1 duo Rosie Sterk and Lauren Dunlap, who outlasted Ana Guadiana and Elinor Beazley, 6-4.

Maria Goheen had the close call at No. 4 singles. Northern Arizona's Ava Neyestani beat her in a nail-biter, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

That was the only singles match that went the distance. The Jacks won five in straight sets, although Montana freshman Agrawal Shivika pushed Beazley before falling in the No. 6 match, 6-4, 7-5.

The list of Montana players losing in convincing fashion in singles included Grace Haugen, Olivia Oosterbaan, Dunlap and Sterk.

With wins over league foes Montana State and Idaho in hand and home matches still on the schedule against 0-3 Eastern Washington and 2-2 Portland State, the Grizzlies currently sit in sixth place in the conference. If they remain among the top six, they'll punch their ticket to Phoenix for the Big Sky tourney.

Montana will host Portland State on Friday morning at the Peak Racquet Club. The team will then conclude its regular season a week from Sunday at home against EWU.