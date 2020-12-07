Natalie Klinker

Natalie Klinker of Fairfield had a huge rebounding effort in a sweep of Sacramento State. 

 Idaho Athletics

FARMINGTON, Utah – Former Fairfield standout Natalie Klinker has been selected Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week for her performance in Idaho's opening weekend sweep of Sacramento State. 

Klinker averaged 11 points and 16 rebounds in two wins over the Hornets. On Saturday, she had 19 rebounds and is tied for ninth-most rebounds by a Vandal on their home court.

Klinker had 17 offensive rebounds to help the Vandals score 48 second-chance points over the weekend. 

Klinker had a team-high 15 points on 67 percent shooting Friday night against the Hornets. She also grabbed 13 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season. 

On the week, Klinker averaged 11 points, 16 rebounds, 1.5 steals and an assist.

