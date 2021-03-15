STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a big day for the Big Sky Conference at the NCAA Division I men's and women's cross country championships. The Northern Arizona men claimed their fourth NCAA title in five years.
Entering the championships second in the nation, the Lumberjacks axed the competition in dominant fashion. With four runners finishing in the top 10, Northern Arizona posted the lowest men’s team score since 2005 with a total of 60 points (3-5-6-8-38). Freshman Nico Young led the way with a fourth-place finish (29:58.3).
“We wanted to get the job done at halfway,” NAU coach Mike Smith said. “We knew our strength in where we train — in Flagstaff, Arizona — would take care of us from there and that’s what it did.”
The Southern Utah men, who claimed the most recent Big Sky Championship, bested their national ranking of No. 24 and finished ninth with 270 points. It’s the first time the league has had two men’s programs finish in the top 10 at NCAA’s in the same year.
Montana State junior Duncan Hamilton clocked a time of 31:36.3 for 110th place. Weber State junior Taylor Dillon raced to a time of 32:04.3 for 137th place.
The Lumberjack women, the reigning Big Sky Champions, placed 11th at NCAA’s, a three-spot improvement from a season ago. NAU’s lineup scored points of 5-36-65-74-75-138 to earn 318 points as a team.
—406mtsports.com
