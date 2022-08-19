FARMINGTON, Utah — Northern Colorado is picked to win another Big Sky Conference volleyball championship this fall, with Montana State pegged for fourth and Montana seventh in a preseason poll of the league's head coaches.
Northern Colorado, who earned a share of the regular-season title and won the conference tournament a year ago, received six first-place votes to tally 78 points in Friday's poll. The Bears earned a 13-3 conference record last season before winning the league tournament in Ogden to secure another NCAA postseason berth for the volleyball program.
Coming in second was Weber State, who shared the regular-season crown with Northern Colorado last season. The Wildcats received two first-place votes from league coaches to earn 70 points in the preseason poll.
Portland State and Montana State each received a first-place vote in the preseason poll, while Northern Arizona and Sacramento State tied for fifth place in Friday's rankings. Montana and Eastern Washington tied for seventh.
The Big Sky volleyball season gets under way Friday as all 10 teams will be in action. The Big Sky Volleyball Tournament will be played on the campus of Weber State for the second straight season as teams travel to Ogden, Utah, on Nov. 23-26.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.