BOZEMAN — A day after Montana State announced the cancellation of its men's basketball games against Southern Utah, the MSU women's team learned its contests against the Thunderbirds this weekend also won't be played.
In an press release issued Wednesday, the Bobcats said the games originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in Cedar City, Utah, have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at SUU.
"Bobcat Athletics has been informed by Southern Utah that the Thunderbirds' women's basketball team is unable to participate in competition at this time, due to one or more individuals being identified as either needing to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19," the release stated.
"The scheduled games between Montana State and Southern Utah on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in Cedar City have been canceled. At this time, Big Sky Conference basketball games that are canceled will not be rescheduled."
The announcement was nearly identical to the release sent Tuesday night announcing the cancellation of the men's games versus SUU.
The MSU women are next scheduled to host Big Sky Conference rival Northern Colorado on Jan. 7 and 9 at Worthington Arena.
