MISSOULA — Southern Utah has received an offer to join the Western Athletic Conference and is considering it, several news outlets reported on Tuesday afternoon.
In a statement to Chris Kwiecinski of the St. George Spectrum and Daily News, the Big Sky Conference school confirmed the chance to make a shift was on the table.
"We have received an official invitation from the Western Athletic Conference yesterday," SUU said to The Spectrum. "We have not made a final decision, but are seriously considering it."
Nearly two months ago, news broke that Southern Utah was at least considering a change. The Missoulian and 406mtsports.com reached out to SUU on Sept. 29, and after an initial interview request was granted, the school declined to respond after the Missoulian said the questions would be about Southern Utah's commitment to the Big Sky.
Southern Utah is one of 13 football-playing members and one of 11 full-time members in the Big Sky. Prior to joining the conference in 2012, the school based in Cedar City, Utah, played football in the Great West Conference.
Cal Baptist, Chicago State, Dixie State, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State, Seattle University, Tarleton State, UT-Rio Grande and Utah Valley are all currently members of the WAC.
According to other reports, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian have also received offers from the WAC.
In order to receive an automatic bid to the FCS football playoffs, a conference normally has to have six football-playing members. Dixie State and Tarleton State will meet that requirement soon as they are both transitioning from NCAA Division II to Division I. It is also a possibility that New Mexico State could drop down as an FBS Independent to the FCS.
Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State, both part of the Southland Conference, have established football programs, and with Southern Utah, a viable football conference begins to emerge.
The WAC has not sponsored football since the 2012-13 school year, when it left the FBS for the FCS ranks.
