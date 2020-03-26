The Big Sky Conference is bringing sports back to TV by airing 30 classic Big Sky Conference football games throughout the month of April.
Montana and Montana State will each be featured 17 times, including 10 Brawl of the Wild games. Eastern Washington will make nine appearances, Idaho four times, Portland State three times, Northern Colorado twice, and Weber State, Idaho State and Sacramento State once apiece.
The schedule will include three airings of Montana's 1995 FCS championship game win over Marshall and two showings of Eastern Washington's 2010 FCS title game victory against Delaware.
Here's the full schedule of games, although it's subject to change:
April 4 at 2:30 p.m. MT, Montana at Eastern Washington (9/29/12)
April 7 at 4:30 p.m. MT, Montana State at Eastern Washington (9/19/15)
April 8 at 2:30 p.m. MT, Montana at Montana State (11/23/19)
April 9 at 3:30 p.m. MT, Sacramento State at Montana (9/22/18)
April 10 at 3:30 p.m. MT, Montana State at Portland State (10/17/15)
April 11 at 4:30 p.m. MT, Montana at Weber State (11/3/12)
April 14 at 1:00 p.m. MT, Idaho State at Montana (11/5/16)
April 14 at 4:30 p.m. MT, Montana State at Montana (11/17/18)
April 16 at 3:00 p.m. MT, Idaho at Montana State (10/13/18)
April 16 at 3:00 p.m. MT, Idaho at Montana State (10/13/18)
April 18 at 12:30 p.m. MT, Eastern Washington at Montana State (9/20/14)
April 19 at 5:30 p.m. MT, Montana's 1995 FCS Championship
April 21 at 3:00 a.m. MT, Eastern Washington at Portland State (11/18/16)
April 21 at 11:00 a.m. MT, Montana's 1995 FCS Championship
April 21 at 1:30 p.m. MT, Eastern Washington’s 2010 FCS Title
April 21 at 4:30 p.m. MT, Eastern Washington at Portland State (11/18/16)
April 23 at 3:00 a.m. MT, Montana State at Montana (11/17/18)
April 23 at 2:30 p.m. MT, Montana State at Montana (11/17/18)
April 25 at 12:00 a.m. MT, Montana State at Montana (11/22/14)
April 25 at 2:00 a.m. MT, Montana State at Montana (11/22/14)
April 25 at 4:30 p.m. MT, Montana State at Montana (11/22/14)
April 26 at 2:00 a.m. MT, Montana State at Montana (11/23/19)
April 26 at 5:00 p.m. MT, Eastern Washington's 2010 FCS Title
April 26 at 10:30 p.m. MT, Montana's 1995 FCS Championship
April 28 at 4:30 p.m. MT, Montana State at Northern Colorado (10/21/17)
April 29 at 12:00 a.m. MT, Montana State at Northern Colorado (10/21/17)
April 29 at 2:30 p.m. MT, Montana at Montana State (11/23/19)
April 30 at 12:00 a.m. MT, Montana at Montana State (11/23/19)
April 30 at 4:00 p.m. MT, Eastern Washington at Idaho (9/21/19)
May 1 at 12:30 a.m. MT, Eastern Washington at Idaho (9/21/19)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.