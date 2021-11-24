College Football

Big Sky Conference

2021 Award Winners

Offensive Player of the Year: Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington

Defensive Player of the Year: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year: Justin Ford, DB, Montana

Freshman of the Year: RJ Martinez, QB, Northern Arizona

All-conference

First team

Offense

QB: Eric Barriere, EWU

RB: Isaiah Ifanse, MSU; Ulonzo Gilliam, UC Davis

FB: Logan Kendall, Idaho

WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, EWU; Lance McCutcheon, MSU; Pierre Williams, Sacramento State

TE: Marshel Martin, Sac State

OL: Lewis Kidd, MSU; Braxton Jones, Southern Utah; Tristen Taylor, EWU; Thomas Parker, Sac State; Noah Atagi, Weber State; Jake Parks, UC Davis

Defense

DT: Jared Schiess, Weber State; Chase Benson, MSU

DE: Daniel Hardy, MSU; Josiah Erickson, Sac State

OLB: Patrick O’Connell, Montana; Conner Mortensen, Weber State

MLB: Troy Andersen, MSU; Tre Walker, Idaho

DB: Justin Ford, Montana; Eddie Heckard, Weber State; Robby Hauck, Montana; Anthony Adams, Portland State; Jordan Perryman, UC Davis

Special Teams

K: Kyle Sentkowski, Sac State

P: Brian Buschini, Montana

KR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State; Malik Flowers, Montana

PR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana

AP: Asher O’Hara, Sac State

Second Team

Offense

QB: Davis Alexander, Portland State

RB: Kevin Daniels, NAU; Dennis Merritt, EWU

FB: Ryan Rivera, Cal Poly

WR: Andrew Boston, EWU; Beau Kelly, Portland State; Tanner Conner, Idaho State; Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

TE: McCallan Castles, UC Davis

OL: Connor Pettek, UC Davis; Kooper Richardson, Sac State; Grant Stephens, UNC; Taylor Tuiasosopo, MSU; Brandon Weldon, Sac State; Conlan Beaver, Montana

Defense

DT: Alex Gubner, Montana; Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis

DE: George Tarlas, Weber State; VJ Malo, Portland State

OLB: David Hoage, UNC; La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, SUU; Marte Mapu, Sac State; Callahan O’Reilly, MSU

MLB: Jace Lewis, Montana; Marcus Hawkins, Sac State

DB: Greg Filer III, Sac State; Ty Okada, MSU; Preston Smith, Weber State; Morgan Vest, NAU; Jaylin White, UC Davis

Special Teams

K: Isaiah Gomez, UC Davis

P: Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

KR: Lan Larison, UC Davis

PR: Isaiah Thomas, UC Davis

AP: Trent Tompkins, UC Davis

Third Team

Offense

QB: Jake Dunniway, Sac State

RB: Cameron Skattebo, Sac State; Roshaun Johnson, Idaho

WR: Efton Chism III, EWU; Freddie Roberson, EWU; Terez Traynor, Idaho

TE: Hayden Meacham, Weber State

OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana; Logan Floyd, Idaho; Jonas Leader, NAU; Wyatt Musser, EWU; Terren Carey, Idaho State

Defense

DT: Josh Jerome, EWU; Myles Cecil, Cal Poly

DE: Mitchell Johnson, EWU; Francis Bemiy, SUU; Charles Akanno, Idaho

MLB: Matt Shotwell, Cal Poly; Jack Sendelbach, EWU

DB: Calin Criner, EWU; Jerone Jackson, UNC; Kobe Singleton, SUU; Tre Webb, MSU; Malik Jeter, Sac State

Special Teams

K: Blake Glessner, MSU

P: Sam Clark, Sac State

Honorable Mention

WR: Kassidy Woods, UNC; Mitch Roberts, Montana; Nate Bennett, Portland State; Coleman Owen, NAU; Hendrix Johnson, NAU

TE: Cole Grossman, Montana; Jared Scott, Idaho State

DT: Semise Kofe, Portland State; Noah Ellis, Idaho; Doug Schiess, Weber State; Jett Stanley, Sac State

DE: Carson Taylor, NAU; Joe Babros, Montana; Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly; Joe Golden, UNC; Justin Belknap, Montana; Amandre Williams, MSU

MLB: Sherwin Lavaka, Weber State; Jace Bobo, UNC; Ty Graham, EWU; Tristen Vance, NAU; Harrison Beemiller, NAU

DB: Marque Collins, Weber State; Jeffrey Manning Jr., MSU; Jayden Dawson, Idaho State; Tyrese Dedmon, Idaho

P: Kevin Ryan, Idaho State; DJ Arnson, NAU

Tags

Load comments