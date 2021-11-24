College Football
Big Sky Conference
2021 Award Winners
Offensive Player of the Year: Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington
Defensive Player of the Year: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
Newcomer of the Year: Justin Ford, DB, Montana
Freshman of the Year: RJ Martinez, QB, Northern Arizona
All-conference
First team
Offense
QB: Eric Barriere, EWU
RB: Isaiah Ifanse, MSU; Ulonzo Gilliam, UC Davis
FB: Logan Kendall, Idaho
WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, EWU; Lance McCutcheon, MSU; Pierre Williams, Sacramento State
TE: Marshel Martin, Sac State
OL: Lewis Kidd, MSU; Braxton Jones, Southern Utah; Tristen Taylor, EWU; Thomas Parker, Sac State; Noah Atagi, Weber State; Jake Parks, UC Davis
Defense
DT: Jared Schiess, Weber State; Chase Benson, MSU
DE: Daniel Hardy, MSU; Josiah Erickson, Sac State
OLB: Patrick O’Connell, Montana; Conner Mortensen, Weber State
MLB: Troy Andersen, MSU; Tre Walker, Idaho
DB: Justin Ford, Montana; Eddie Heckard, Weber State; Robby Hauck, Montana; Anthony Adams, Portland State; Jordan Perryman, UC Davis
Special Teams
K: Kyle Sentkowski, Sac State
P: Brian Buschini, Montana
KR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State; Malik Flowers, Montana
PR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana
AP: Asher O’Hara, Sac State
Second Team
Offense
QB: Davis Alexander, Portland State
RB: Kevin Daniels, NAU; Dennis Merritt, EWU
FB: Ryan Rivera, Cal Poly
WR: Andrew Boston, EWU; Beau Kelly, Portland State; Tanner Conner, Idaho State; Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
TE: McCallan Castles, UC Davis
OL: Connor Pettek, UC Davis; Kooper Richardson, Sac State; Grant Stephens, UNC; Taylor Tuiasosopo, MSU; Brandon Weldon, Sac State; Conlan Beaver, Montana
Defense
DT: Alex Gubner, Montana; Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis
DE: George Tarlas, Weber State; VJ Malo, Portland State
OLB: David Hoage, UNC; La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, SUU; Marte Mapu, Sac State; Callahan O’Reilly, MSU
MLB: Jace Lewis, Montana; Marcus Hawkins, Sac State
DB: Greg Filer III, Sac State; Ty Okada, MSU; Preston Smith, Weber State; Morgan Vest, NAU; Jaylin White, UC Davis
Special Teams
K: Isaiah Gomez, UC Davis
P: Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
KR: Lan Larison, UC Davis
PR: Isaiah Thomas, UC Davis
AP: Trent Tompkins, UC Davis
Third Team
Offense
QB: Jake Dunniway, Sac State
RB: Cameron Skattebo, Sac State; Roshaun Johnson, Idaho
WR: Efton Chism III, EWU; Freddie Roberson, EWU; Terez Traynor, Idaho
TE: Hayden Meacham, Weber State
OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana; Logan Floyd, Idaho; Jonas Leader, NAU; Wyatt Musser, EWU; Terren Carey, Idaho State
Defense
DT: Josh Jerome, EWU; Myles Cecil, Cal Poly
DE: Mitchell Johnson, EWU; Francis Bemiy, SUU; Charles Akanno, Idaho
MLB: Matt Shotwell, Cal Poly; Jack Sendelbach, EWU
DB: Calin Criner, EWU; Jerone Jackson, UNC; Kobe Singleton, SUU; Tre Webb, MSU; Malik Jeter, Sac State
Special Teams
K: Blake Glessner, MSU
P: Sam Clark, Sac State
Honorable Mention
WR: Kassidy Woods, UNC; Mitch Roberts, Montana; Nate Bennett, Portland State; Coleman Owen, NAU; Hendrix Johnson, NAU
TE: Cole Grossman, Montana; Jared Scott, Idaho State
DT: Semise Kofe, Portland State; Noah Ellis, Idaho; Doug Schiess, Weber State; Jett Stanley, Sac State
DE: Carson Taylor, NAU; Joe Babros, Montana; Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly; Joe Golden, UNC; Justin Belknap, Montana; Amandre Williams, MSU
MLB: Sherwin Lavaka, Weber State; Jace Bobo, UNC; Ty Graham, EWU; Tristen Vance, NAU; Harrison Beemiller, NAU
DB: Marque Collins, Weber State; Jeffrey Manning Jr., MSU; Jayden Dawson, Idaho State; Tyrese Dedmon, Idaho
P: Kevin Ryan, Idaho State; DJ Arnson, NAU
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.