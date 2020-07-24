Big Sky Conference

2020 preseason all-conference team

Offensive MVP: Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington

Defensive MVP: Jace Lewis, LB, Montana

Offense

QB: Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

WR: Samuel Akem, Montana

WR: Samori Toure, Montana

WR: Pierre Williams, Sacramento State

OL: Conlan Beaver, Montana

OL: Ben Bos, Weber State

OL: Lewis Kidd, Montana State*

OL: Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington

OL: Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State

OL: Ty Whitworth, Weber State*

TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

RB: Josh Davis, Weber State

RB: Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State

FB: Clay Moss, Weber State

AP: BJ Perkinson, Sacramento State

K: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona

PR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

KR: Malik Flowers, Montana

Defense

DT: Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis

DT: Jared Scheiss, Weber State

DE: Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State

DE: George Tarlas, Weber State

OLB: Nick Eaton, UC Davis

OLB: Christian Elliss, Idaho

ILB: Jace Lewis, Montana

ILB: Tre Walker, Idaho

DB: Anthony Adams, Portland State*

DB: Daron Bland, Sacramento State

DB: Robby Hauck, Montana

DB: Eddie Heckard, Weber State

DB: Devon King, UC Davis

P: DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona

ST: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State

* - unanimous selection

