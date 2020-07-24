Big Sky Conference
2020 preseason all-conference team
Offensive MVP: Eric Barriere, QB, Eastern Washington
Defensive MVP: Jace Lewis, LB, Montana
Offense
QB: Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
WR: Samuel Akem, Montana
WR: Samori Toure, Montana
WR: Pierre Williams, Sacramento State
OL: Conlan Beaver, Montana
OL: Ben Bos, Weber State
OL: Lewis Kidd, Montana State*
OL: Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
OL: Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State
OL: Ty Whitworth, Weber State*
TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
RB: Josh Davis, Weber State
RB: Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State
FB: Clay Moss, Weber State
AP: BJ Perkinson, Sacramento State
K: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona
PR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
KR: Malik Flowers, Montana
Defense
DT: Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis
DT: Jared Scheiss, Weber State
DE: Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State
DE: George Tarlas, Weber State
OLB: Nick Eaton, UC Davis
OLB: Christian Elliss, Idaho
ILB: Jace Lewis, Montana
ILB: Tre Walker, Idaho
DB: Anthony Adams, Portland State*
DB: Daron Bland, Sacramento State
DB: Robby Hauck, Montana
DB: Eddie Heckard, Weber State
DB: Devon King, UC Davis
P: DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona
ST: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State
* - unanimous selection
