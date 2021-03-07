Big Sky Conference Tournament
All times Mountain
At CenturyLink Arena
Boise, Idaho
Wednesday
First round
Game 1: Sacramento State vs. Northern Colorado, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Northern Arizona vs. Portland State, noon
Game 3: Idaho vs. Montana, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Game 4: Southern Utah vs. Game 1 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 5: Montana State vs. Idaho State, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Eastern Washington vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 7: Weber State vs. Game 3 winner, 8 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Mountain West conference tournament
At The Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
Wednesday
First round
Game 1: Wyoming vs. San Jose State, noon
Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force, 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Fresno State vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Game 4: San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 5: Boise State vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 7: Colorado State vs. Game 3 winner, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Game 8: Game 4 vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
