Big Sky Conference Tournament

All times Mountain

At CenturyLink Arena

Boise, Idaho

Wednesday

First round

Game 1: Sacramento State vs. Northern Colorado, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Northern Arizona vs. Portland State, noon

Game 3: Idaho vs. Montana, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Game 4: Southern Utah vs. Game 1 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Montana State vs. Idaho State, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Eastern Washington vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Weber State vs. Game 3 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. 

Mountain West conference tournament

At The Thomas & Mack Center

Las Vegas

Wednesday

First round

Game 1: Wyoming vs. San Jose State, noon

Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force, 2:30 p.m. 

Game 3: Fresno State vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Game 4: San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Boise State vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Colorado State vs. Game 3 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Game 8: Game 4 vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. 

