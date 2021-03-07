Big Sky Conference Tournament
All times Mountain
At CenturyLink Arena
Boise, Idaho
Monday, March 8
First Round
Portland St. vs. E. Washington, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. Weber St., 5 p.m.
Montana vs. Sacramento St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Quarterfinals
Idaho St. vs. Portland St.—E. Washington winner, 11 a.m.
N. Colorado vs. S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Idaho vs. N. Arizona—Weber St. winner, 5 p.m.
Montana St. vs. Montana—Sacramento St. winner, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
Semifinals
Idaho St.—Portland St.-E. Washington winner vs. N. Colorado—S. Utah winner, 6 p.m.
Idaho—N. Arizona-Weber St. winner vs. Montana St.—Montana-Sacramento St. winner, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Championship
Semifinals winners, noon
Mountain West conference tournament
At The Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
First Round
Sunday, March 7
Air Force 56, San Diego St. 48
Wyoming 69, Utah St. 41
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 8
New Mexico vs. Air Force, 1 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV vs. Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Boise St., 9 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 9
New Mexico—San Diego St.-Air Force winner vs. Fresno—Nevada winner, 6 p.m.
UNLV—Wyoming-Utah St. winner vs. Colorado St.—Boise St. winner, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday, March 10
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
