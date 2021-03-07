Big Sky Conference Tournament

All times Mountain

At CenturyLink Arena

Boise, Idaho

Monday, March 8

First Round

Portland St. vs. E. Washington, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. Weber St., 5 p.m.

Montana vs. Sacramento St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Idaho St. vs. Portland St.—E. Washington winner, 11 a.m.

N. Colorado vs. S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Idaho vs. N. Arizona—Weber St. winner, 5 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Montana—Sacramento St. winner, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Semifinals

Idaho St.—Portland St.-E. Washington winner vs. N. Colorado—S. Utah winner, 6 p.m.

Idaho—N. Arizona-Weber St. winner vs. Montana St.—Montana-Sacramento St. winner, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Championship

Semifinals winners, noon

Mountain West conference tournament

At The Thomas & Mack Center

Las Vegas

First Round

Sunday, March 7

Air Force 56, San Diego St. 48

Wyoming 69, Utah St. 41

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 8

New Mexico vs. Air Force, 1 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV vs. Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Boise St., 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 9

New Mexico—San Diego St.-Air Force winner vs. Fresno—Nevada winner, 6 p.m.

UNLV—Wyoming-Utah St. winner vs. Colorado St.—Boise St. winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

