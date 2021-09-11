Big Sky Conference football scores
Saturday
Montana 42, Western Illinois 7
Montana State 45, Drake 7
South Dakota 34, Northern Arizona 7
UC Davis 53, San Diego 7
Eastern Washington 63, Central Washington 14
Washington State 44, Portland State 24
Northern Colorado 45, Houston Baptist 13
Indiana 56, Idaho 14
Northern Iowa 34, Sacramento State 16
Weber State at Dixie State (n)
Cal Poly at Fresno State (n)
Idaho State at Nevada (n)
