Big Sky Conference football scores 

Saturday

Montana 42, Western Illinois 7

Montana State 45, Drake 7

South Dakota 34, Northern Arizona 7

UC Davis 53, San Diego 7

Eastern Washington 63, Central Washington 14

Washington State 44, Portland State 24

Northern Colorado 45, Houston Baptist 13

Indiana 56, Idaho 14

Northern Iowa 34, Sacramento State  16

Weber State at Dixie State (n)

Cal Poly at Fresno State (n)

Idaho State at Nevada (n)

