Big Sky
|Conf.
|All
|Cal Poly
|0-0
|1-0
|Montana
|0-0
|1-0
|Northern Arizona
|0-0
|1-0
|Sacramento State
|0-0
|1-0
|Idaho State
|0-0
|0-0
|Eastern Washington
|0-0
|0-1
|Idaho
|0-0
|0-1
|Montana State
|0-0
|0-1
|Northern Colorado
|0-0
|0-1
|Portland State
|0-0
|0-1
|Southern Utah
|0-0
|0-1
|UC Davis
|0-0
|0-1
|Weber State
|0-0
|0-1
Last week
Montana 31, South Dakota 17
Texas Tech 45, Montana State 10
Northern Arizona 37, Missouri State 23
San Jose State 35, Northern Colorado 18
Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34
Penn State 79, Idaho 7
Sacramento State 77, Southern Oregon 19
Washington 47, Eastern Washington 14
Arkansas 20, Portland State 13
San Diego State 6, Weber State 0
UNLV 56, Southern Utah 23
Thursday
Western Colorado at Idaho State, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Sacramento State at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Lindenwood at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Washington State, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at San Diego, 3 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Portland State, 3 p.m.
Southern Utah at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Southeast Missouri at Montana State, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Weber State, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Montana, 7 p.m.
Central Washington at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Arizona, 8:45 p.m.
