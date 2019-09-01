Big Sky

 Conf.All
Cal Poly 0-0 1-0 
Montana 0-0 1-0 
Northern Arizona 0-0 1-0 
Sacramento State 0-0 1-0 
Idaho State 0-0 0-0 
Eastern Washington 0-0 0-1 
Idaho 0-0 0-1 
Montana State 0-0 0-1 
Northern Colorado 0-0 0-1 
Portland State 0-0 0-1 
Southern Utah 0-0 0-1 
UC Davis 0-0 0-1 
Weber State 0-0 0-1 
   
   

Last week

Montana 31, South Dakota 17

Texas Tech 45, Montana State 10

Northern Arizona 37, Missouri State 23

San Jose State 35, Northern Colorado 18

Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34

Penn State 79, Idaho 7

Sacramento State 77, Southern Oregon 19

Washington 47, Eastern Washington 14

Arkansas 20, Portland State 13

San Diego State 6, Weber State 0

UNLV 56, Southern Utah 23

Thursday

Western Colorado at Idaho State, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Sacramento State at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Lindenwood at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Washington State, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 3 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Portland State, 3 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Montana State, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Weber State, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Montana, 7 p.m.

Central Washington at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona, 8:45 p.m. 

