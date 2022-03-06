Men's basketball
Big Sky Conference Tournament
All times Mountain Standard Time
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
First Round
Wednesday, March 9
Sacramento St. vs. Idaho, 9:30 a.m.
Portland St. vs. Idaho St., noon
E. Washington vs. N. Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 10
Montana St. vs. Sacramento St.-Idaho-winner, noon
Weber St. vs. Montana, 2:30 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Portland St.-Idaho St.-winner, 5:30 p.m.
N. Colorado vs. E. Washington-N. Arizona-winner, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 11
TBD vs. Weber St.-Montana-winner, 5:30 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 12
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
