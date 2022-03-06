Men's basketball

Big Sky Conference Tournament

All times Mountain Standard Time

At Idaho Central Arena

Boise, Idaho

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Sacramento St. vs. Idaho, 9:30 a.m.

Portland St. vs. Idaho St., noon

E. Washington vs. N. Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Montana St. vs. Sacramento St.-Idaho-winner, noon

Weber St. vs. Montana, 2:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Portland St.-Idaho St.-winner, 5:30 p.m.

N. Colorado vs. E. Washington-N. Arizona-winner, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

TBD vs. Weber St.-Montana-winner, 5:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

