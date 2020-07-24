Big Sky Conference

2020 preseason all-conference football polls

Media

1. Weber State, 546 votes (28 first-place votes)

2. Montana, 496 (8)

3. Montana State, 493 (6)

4. Eastern Washington, 438 (1)

5. Sacramento State, 389

6. UC Davis, 325 (1)

7. Portland State, 274

8. Idaho, 273

9. Northern Arizona, 238

10. Cal Poly, 206

11. Idaho State, 133

12. Southern Utah, 105

13. Northern Colorado, 88

Coaches

1. Weber State, 135 votes (7 first-place votes)

2. Montana, 128 (3)

3. Montana State, 121 (1)

4. Eastern Washington, 118 (1)

5. Sacramento State, 99 (1)

6. UC Davis, 83

7. Northern Arizona, 68

8. Portland State, 67

9. Idaho, 66

10. Cal Poly, 46

11. Idaho State, 37

12. Southern Utah, 33

13. Northern Colorado, 13

