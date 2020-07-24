Big Sky Conference
2020 preseason all-conference football polls
Media
1. Weber State, 546 votes (28 first-place votes)
2. Montana, 496 (8)
3. Montana State, 493 (6)
4. Eastern Washington, 438 (1)
5. Sacramento State, 389
6. UC Davis, 325 (1)
7. Portland State, 274
8. Idaho, 273
9. Northern Arizona, 238
10. Cal Poly, 206
11. Idaho State, 133
12. Southern Utah, 105
13. Northern Colorado, 88
Coaches
1. Weber State, 135 votes (7 first-place votes)
2. Montana, 128 (3)
3. Montana State, 121 (1)
4. Eastern Washington, 118 (1)
5. Sacramento State, 99 (1)
6. UC Davis, 83
7. Northern Arizona, 68
8. Portland State, 67
9. Idaho, 66
10. Cal Poly, 46
11. Idaho State, 37
12. Southern Utah, 33
13. Northern Colorado, 13
