Big Sky Conference

All-Big Sky First Team: Alisha Davis, Northern Colorado; Beyonce Bea, Idaho; Darian White, Montana State; Dora Goles, Idaho State; Gabi Harrington, Idaho.

All-Big Sky Second Team: Gina Marxen, Idaho; Liz Graves, Southern Utah; Diaba Konate, Idaho State; Regan Schenck, Northern Arizona; Tori Martell, Montana State.

All-Big Sky Third Team: Carmen Gfeller, Montana; Khiarica Rasheed, Northern Arizona; Desirae Hansen, Portland State; Abby Anderson, Montana; Kylie Jimenez, Portland State.

All-Big Sky Honorable Mention: Jacqulynn Nakai, Northern Arizona; Maisie Burnham, Eastern Washington; Summer Menke, Sacramento State; Cherita Daugherty, Southern Utah; Daryn Hickok, Weber State.

Most Valuable Player: Alisha Davis, Northern Colorado

Freshman of the Year: Maisie Burnham, Eastern Washington

Defensive Player of the Year: Darian White, Montana State

Newcomer of the Year: Jacqulynn Nakai, Northern Arizona

Top Reserve: Hailey Christopher, Idaho

