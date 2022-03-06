Women's basketball
Big Sky Conference Tournament
At Idaho Central Arena
Boise, Idaho
First Round
Monday, March 7
N. Colorado vs. E. Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Weber St., 5:30 p.m.
Idaho vs. Portland St., 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 8
Idaho St. vs. N. Colorado-E. Washington-winner, noon
N. Arizona vs. Montana, 2:30 p.m.
Montana St. vs. Sacramento St.-Weber St.-winner, 5:30 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Idaho-Portland St.-winner, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 9
TBD vs. N. Arizona-Montana-winner, 5:30 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 11
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.