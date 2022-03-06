Women's basketball

Big Sky Conference Tournament

At Idaho Central Arena

Boise, Idaho

First Round

Monday, March 7

N. Colorado vs. E. Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Weber St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho vs. Portland St., 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 8

Idaho St. vs. N. Colorado-E. Washington-winner, noon

N. Arizona vs. Montana, 2:30 p.m.

Montana St. vs. Sacramento St.-Weber St.-winner, 5:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Idaho-Portland St.-winner, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 9

TBD vs. N. Arizona-Montana-winner, 5:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 11

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Tags

Load comments