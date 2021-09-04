College football
Big Sky Conference
Scores
Thursday
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17
Eastern Washington 35, UNLV 33
Utah 40, Weber State 17
Sam Houston 42, Northern Arizona 16
Arizona State 41, Southern Utah 14
Friday
Colorado 35, Northern Colorado 7
Saturday
Wyoming 19, Montana State 16
Idaho 68, Simon Fraser 0
Cal Poly 28, San Diego 17
North Dakota 35, Idaho State 14
Montana 13, Washington 7
Sacramento State at Dixie State, 7 p.m.
Portland State at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
