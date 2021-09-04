College football

Big Sky Conference

Scores

Thursday

UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17

Eastern Washington 35, UNLV 33

Utah 40, Weber State 17

Sam Houston 42, Northern Arizona 16

Arizona State 41, Southern Utah 14

Friday

Colorado 35, Northern Colorado 7

Saturday

Wyoming 19, Montana State 16

Idaho 68, Simon Fraser 0

Cal Poly 28, San Diego 17

North Dakota 35, Idaho State 14

Montana 13, Washington 7

Sacramento State at Dixie State, 7 p.m.

Portland State at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Tags

Load comments