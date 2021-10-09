Big Sky
Saturday, Oct. 9
Montana 31, Dixie State 14
Montana State 45, Cal Poly 7
Eastern Washington 63, Northern Colorado 17
Idaho State 27, UC Davis 17
Idaho 42, Portland State 35
Southern Utah at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.
