Big Sky

 Conf.Overall
Montana 3-07-7 
Idaho State 2-0 5-6 
Montana State 2-1 8-6 
Eastern Washington 1-1 8-5 
Northern Colorado 1-1 8-5 
Southern Utah 1-1 8-5 
Weber State 1-1 5-8 
Portland State 1-2 7-8 
Idaho 1-2 5-9 
Sacramento State 0-2 7-4 
Northern Arizona 0-2 6-5 
   
   
   
   

Saturday

Montana State at Southern Utah, 2 p.m.

Montana at Northern Colorado, 7 p.m.

Portland State at Eastern Washington

Weber State at Northern Arizona

Idaho State at Sacramento State

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments