Big Sky Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Montana State0-07-6
Montana0-06-6
Sacramento State0-06-6
Eastern Washington0-06-7
Idaho0-06-7
Portland State0-06-7
Northern Colorado0-05-7
Weber State 0-05-8
Northern Arizona0-04-9
Idaho State0-03-10

Wednesday

Stanislaus State at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Eastern Washington at Montana, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho State, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Weber State, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Northern Arizona at Weber State, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho State, 6 p.m.

Tags

Load comments