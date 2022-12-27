Big Sky Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Montana State
|0-0
|7-6
|Montana
|0-0
|6-6
|Sacramento State
|0-0
|6-6
|Eastern Washington
|0-0
|6-7
|Idaho
|0-0
|6-7
|Portland State
|0-0
|6-7
|Northern Colorado
|0-0
|5-7
|Weber State
|0-0
|5-8
|Northern Arizona
|0-0
|4-9
|Idaho State
|0-0
|3-10
Wednesday
Stanislaus State at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Eastern Washington at Montana, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Montana State, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Idaho State, 7 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Weber State, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Northern Arizona at Weber State, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 2 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Montana State, 2 p.m.
Portland State at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Idaho State, 6 p.m.
