Big Sky ConferenceMen's basketballStandings Conf. OverallEastern Washington15-021-7Montana State12-319-9Weber State10-515-13Montana8-714-13Sacramento State6-913-15Portland State6-912-16Idaho State6-99-19Northern Colorado5-1110-18Idaho4-1110-18Northern Arizona4-128-21ThursdayPortland State at Montana, 7 p.m.Sacramento State at Montana State, 7 p.m.Idaho at Idaho State, 7 p.m. Eastern Washington at Weber State, TBASaturdayNorthern Arizona at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.Portland State at Montana State, 4 p.m.Sacramento State at Montana, 7 p.m.Idaho at Weber State, 7 p.m.Eastern Washington at Idaho State, TBA
