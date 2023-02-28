agate Scoreboard: Big Sky men's basketball standings (Feb. 28) Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Sky ConferenceMen's basketballFinal standings Conf. OverallEastern Washington16-222-9Montana State15-322-9Weber State12-617-14Montana10-716-13Idaho State8-1011-20Sacramento State7-1114-17Portland State6-1112-18Northern Colorado6-1211-19Northern Arizona5-139-22Idaho4-1410-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Men's Basketball Big Sky Conference Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Frontier Conference men's basketball: Montana Tech, Providence survive tightly-contested semifinals Montana State men shoot into Big Sky tournament with win at Eastern Washington Montana Lady Griz snap three-game skid with win over Idaho on senior night Frontier Conference women's basketball: Carroll, Western punch tickets to championship game 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.