Big Sky Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eastern Washington
|4-0
|10-7
|Idaho State
|3-0
|6-10
|Montana State
|3-1
|10-7
|Sacramento State
|2-1
|9-7
|Weber State
|2-1
|7-9
|Montana
|2-2
|8-8
|Portland State
|1-2
|7-9
|Northern Arizona
|1-3
|5-12
|Idaho
|0-4
|6-11
|Northern Colorado
|0-4
|5-11
Thursday
Idaho State at Montana State, 7 p.m.
Weber State at Montana, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Portland State, 8 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Idaho at Eastern Washington, TBA
Northern Arizona at Sacramento State, 3 p.m.
Weber State at Montana State, 4 p.m.
Idaho State at Montana, 7 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Portland State, 8 p.m.
Monday
Montana at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.