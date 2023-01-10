Big Sky Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Eastern Washington4-010-7
Idaho State3-06-10
Montana State3-110-7
Sacramento State2-19-7
Weber State2-17-9
Montana2-28-8
Portland State1-27-9
Northern Arizona1-35-12
Idaho0-46-11
Northern Colorado0-45-11

Thursday

Idaho State at Montana State, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Montana, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Portland State, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Idaho at Eastern Washington, TBA

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State, 3 p.m.

Weber State at Montana State, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Portland State, 8 p.m.

Monday

Montana at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

