Big Sky Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Eastern Washington6-012-7
Sacramento State4-111-7
Montana State5-212-8
Weber State3-28-10
Idaho State3-26-12
Montana3-49-10
Portland State2-38-10
Idaho1-57-12
Northern Colorado1-56-12
Northern Arizona1-55-14

Thursday

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.

Portland State at Weber State, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho State, 6 p.m.

Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Weber State, 7 p.m.

