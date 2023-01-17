Big Sky Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eastern Washington
|6-0
|12-7
|Sacramento State
|4-1
|11-7
|Montana State
|5-2
|12-8
|Weber State
|3-2
|8-10
|Idaho State
|3-2
|6-12
|Montana
|3-4
|9-10
|Portland State
|2-3
|8-10
|Idaho
|1-5
|7-12
|Northern Colorado
|1-5
|6-12
|Northern Arizona
|1-5
|5-14
Thursday
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sacramento State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.
Portland State at Weber State, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Portland State at Idaho State, 6 p.m.
Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento State at Weber State, 7 p.m.
