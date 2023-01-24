agate Scoreboard: Big Sky men's basketball standings (Jan. 24) Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Sky ConferenceMen's basketballStandings Conf. OverallEastern Washington8-014-7Montana State6-213-8Weber State5-210-10Sacramento State4-311-9Idaho State4-37-13Portland State3-49-11Montana3-59-11Idaho2-68-13Northern Colorado2-67-13Northern Arizona1-75-16ThursdayMontana at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.Montana State at Portland State, 7 p.m.Weber State at Idaho, 7 p.m. Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.SaturdayNorthern Colorado at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.Idaho State at Idaho, 3 p.m.Weber State at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.Montana at Portland State, 8 p.m.Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Men's Basketball Big Sky Conference Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Whether Vikings or Valkyries, it's high times in Bigfork Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Chris Stutzriem staying on as Rocky Mountain College football coach after D-II interest Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck
