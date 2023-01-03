Big Sky Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Eastern Washington2-08-7
Weber State2-07-8
Idaho State2-05-10
Sacramento State1-08-6
Montana State1-18-7
Montana1-17-7
Portland State0-16-8
Idaho0-26-9
Northern Colorado0-25-9
Northern Arizona0-24-11

Thursday

Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Portland State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Montana State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Montana at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Weber State, 7 p.m.

