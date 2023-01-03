Big Sky Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Eastern Washington
|2-0
|8-7
|Weber State
|2-0
|7-8
|Idaho State
|2-0
|5-10
|Sacramento State
|1-0
|8-6
|Montana State
|1-1
|8-7
|Montana
|1-1
|7-7
|Portland State
|0-1
|6-8
|Idaho
|0-2
|6-9
|Northern Colorado
|0-2
|5-9
|Northern Arizona
|0-2
|4-11
Thursday
Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Portland State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Montana State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Montana at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Idaho State at Weber State, 7 p.m.
