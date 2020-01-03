Big Sky

 Conf.Overall
Montana 3-08-4 
Montana State3-0 7-5 
Idaho2-1 7-5 
Southern Utah1-1 7-4 
Idaho State1-1 5-6 
Northern Colorado1-1 5-6 
Eastern Washington1-1 2-9 
Portland State 1-2 7-6 
Northern Arizona0-2 3-8 
Sacramento State0-2 2-9 
Weber State0-2 2-9 
   
   
   
   

Saturday

Southern Utah at Montana State, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana, 2 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State

Northern Arizona at Weber State

Eastern Washington at Portland State

