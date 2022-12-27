Big Sky Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Sacramento State0-09-2
Eastern Washington0-07-3
Northern Colorado0-07-4
Montana State0-07-5
Portland State0-05-5
Northern Arizona0-06-7
Idaho State0-05-6
Idaho0-04-7
Montana0-04-7
Weber State0-04-8

Thursday

Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Weber State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento State at Portland State, 2 p.m.

Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.

