Big Sky Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Sacramento State
|0-0
|9-2
|Eastern Washington
|0-0
|7-3
|Northern Colorado
|0-0
|7-4
|Montana State
|0-0
|7-5
|Portland State
|0-0
|5-5
|Northern Arizona
|0-0
|6-7
|Idaho State
|0-0
|5-6
|Idaho
|0-0
|4-7
|Montana
|0-0
|4-7
|Weber State
|0-0
|4-8
Thursday
Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Weber State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Montana at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Weber State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento State at Portland State, 2 p.m.
Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.