agate Scoreboard: Big Sky women's basketball standings (Feb. 14) Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Sky ConferenceWomen's basketballStandings Conf. OverallMontana State11-318-8Northern Arizona9-515-12Montana9-513-12Sacramento State8-517-7Eastern Washington7-614-9Portland State7-612-11Idaho6-710-14Idaho State5-810-14Northern Colorado4-1011-14Weber State1-125-20ThursdayIdaho at Northern Colorado, noonEastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.Sacramento State at Weber State, 6 p.m. Portland State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.SaturdayIdaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.Montana at Montana State, 2 p.m.Portland State at Weber State, 2 p.m.Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.Sacramento State at Idaho State, 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Women's Basketball Big Sky Conference Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Unbeatens shrink by two, creating new Class A order Providence men's basketball coach Steve Keller to retire after 45 seasons Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer wins Race to the Sky for seventh time Billings West's 'family' of wrestlers stuck together to realize their dreams Don't forget Ford: Former Montana cornerback bolsters NFL prospects ahead of April draft
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.