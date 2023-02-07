agate Scoreboard: Big Sky women's basketball standings (Feb. 7) Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Sky ConferenceWomen's basketballStandings Conf. OverallMontana State9-316-8Northern Arizona8-414-11Montana8-412-11Sacramento State7-416-6Eastern Washington7-514-8Portland State5-610-11Idaho5-79-14Idaho State4-79-13Northern Colorado4-811-12Weber State1-105-18ThursdayIdaho State at Montana, 7 p.m.Weber State at Montana State, 7 p.m.Northern Colorado at Portland State, 7 p.m. Northern Arizona at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.SaturdayIdaho State at Montana State, 1 p.m.Weber State at Montana, 2 p.m.Eastern Washington at Idaho, 2 p.m.Northern Arizona at Portland State, 3 p.m.Northern Colorado at Sacramento State, 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Women's Basketball Big Sky Conference Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Billings Senior girls wrestling team is 'relentless, stubborn, ornery and very motivated' High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday
