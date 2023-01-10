Big Sky Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Sacramento State3-012-2
Idaho State3-08-6
Northern Arizona3-19-8
Montana State2-29-7
Idaho2-26-9
Montana2-26-9
Portland State1-26-7
Eastern Washington1-38-6
Northern Colorado1-38-7
Weber State0-34-11

Thursday

Portland State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Montana at Weber State, 6 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Montana State at Weber State, 1 p.m.

Montana at Idaho State, 2 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.

Tags

Load comments