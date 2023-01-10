Big Sky Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Sacramento State
|3-0
|12-2
|Idaho State
|3-0
|8-6
|Northern Arizona
|3-1
|9-8
|Montana State
|2-2
|9-7
|Idaho
|2-2
|6-9
|Montana
|2-2
|6-9
|Portland State
|1-2
|6-7
|Eastern Washington
|1-3
|8-6
|Northern Colorado
|1-3
|8-7
|Weber State
|0-3
|4-11
Thursday
Portland State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Sacramento State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Montana at Weber State, 6 p.m.
Montana State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Montana State at Weber State, 1 p.m.
Montana at Idaho State, 2 p.m.
Sacramento State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Portland State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.
