Big Sky Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Sacramento State4-113-3
Montana State5-212-7
Northern Arizona4-210-9
Idaho State3-28-8
Montana4-38-10
Eastern Washington3-310-6
Portland State2-37-8
Northern Colorado2-49-8
Idaho2-46-11
Weber State0-54-13

Thursday

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Weber State at Portland State, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Montana State at Montana, 2 p.m.

Weber State at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Portland State, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.

