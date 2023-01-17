Big Sky Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Sacramento State
|4-1
|13-3
|Montana State
|5-2
|12-7
|Northern Arizona
|4-2
|10-9
|Idaho State
|3-2
|8-8
|Montana
|4-3
|8-10
|Eastern Washington
|3-3
|10-6
|Portland State
|2-3
|7-8
|Northern Colorado
|2-4
|9-8
|Idaho
|2-4
|6-11
|Weber State
|0-5
|4-13
Thursday
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Weber State at Portland State, 7 p.m.
Idaho State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Montana State at Montana, 2 p.m.
Weber State at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Portland State, 3 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
