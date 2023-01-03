Big Sky Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

                                                   Conf. Overall
Idaho State2-07-6
Idaho2-06-7
Sacramento State1-010-2
Northern Colorado1-18-5
Montana State1-18-6
Northern Arizona1-17-8
Montana1-15-8
Portland State0-15-6
Eastern Washington0-27-5
Weber State0-24-10

Thursday

Eastern Washington at Portland State, 6 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana State, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, noon

Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana, 2 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho State, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Portland State, 2 p.m.

