Big Sky Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Idaho State
|2-0
|7-6
|Idaho
|2-0
|6-7
|Sacramento State
|1-0
|10-2
|Northern Colorado
|1-1
|8-5
|Montana State
|1-1
|8-6
|Northern Arizona
|1-1
|7-8
|Montana
|1-1
|5-8
|Portland State
|0-1
|5-6
|Eastern Washington
|0-2
|7-5
|Weber State
|0-2
|4-10
Thursday
Eastern Washington at Portland State, 6 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Montana State, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, noon
Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Montana, 2 p.m.
Weber State at Idaho State, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Portland State, 2 p.m.
