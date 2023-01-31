agate Scoreboard: Big Sky women's basketball standings (Jan. 31) Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Sky ConferenceWomen's basketballStandings Conf. OverallMontana State8-215-7Sacramento State6-315-5Northern Arizona6-312-10Eastern Washington6-413-7Montana6-410-11Portland State4-59-10Idaho4-68-13Northern Colorado3-610-10Idaho State3-68-12Weber State1-85-16ThursdayMontana at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.Montana State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.Portland State at Idaho, 7 p.m. Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.SaturdayIdaho State at Weber State, noonMontana State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.Portland State at Eastern Washington, 3 p.m.Sacramento State at Idaho, 3 p.m.Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Women's Basketball Big Sky Conference Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Missoula Loyola boys, Twin Bridges girls make statements Girls divisional wrestling to make its Montana debut on Friday with slightly different structure Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother 'Coaching was in his blood' for late Clyde Tucker, a Victor native, longtime Arlee coach
