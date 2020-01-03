Frontier

 Conf.Overall
Providence 2-0 14-0 
Carroll College 2-0 11-3 
Lewis-Clark State 1-1 11-1 
MSU-Northern 1-1 11-3 
Rocky Mountain 1-1 5-5 
Montana Tech 0-2 6-5 
Montana Western 0-2 7-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Friday

Dickinson State at Rocky Mountain (n)

Concordia (Alberta) at Montana Tech (n)

Saturday

NW Indian at Lewis-Clark State

Concordia (Alberta) at Montana Tech

Sunday

NW Indian at Lewis-Clark State

