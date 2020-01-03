Frontier

 Conf.Overall
MSU-Northern 2-0 13-1 
Montana Tech 1-1 11-3 
Lewis-Clark State 1-1 9-3 
Rocky Mountain 1-1 8-3 
Carroll College 1-1 9-5 
Montana Western 1-1 8-5 
Providence 0-2 9-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Monday

Yellowstone Christian at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena

Tuesday

Carroll at MSU-Northern

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments