GNAC

 Conf.Overall
Seattle Pacific 3-0 7-4 
Alaska 3-0 4-7 
Saint Martin's 2-1 4-8 
Simon Fraser 2-1 9-3 
Alaska Achorage 2-1 9-5 
Western Washington 2-1 7-4 
Western Oregon2-2 8-2 
NW Nazarene1-2 4-4 
Central Washington0-3 7-4 
MSU Billings0-3 5-6 
Concordia 0-3 1-10 
   
   
   
   

Saturday

MSU Billings at Concordia, 3 p.m.

Alaska at Seattle Pacific

Alaska Anchorage at Saint Martin's

Central Washington at Simon Fraser

NW Nazarene at Western Washington

