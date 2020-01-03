GNAC

 Conf.Overall
Alaska Anchorage 3-0 13-1 
NW Nazarene 3-0 8-3 
MSU Billings 2-1 7-5 
Simon Fraser 2-1 7-6 
Central Washington 2-2 7-5 
Western Washington 1-2 7-4 
Saint Martin's 1-2 6-4 
Alaska 1-2 6-6 
Western Oregon 1-2 4-6 
Concordia 1-2 2-9 
Seattle Pacific 0-3 2-9 
   
   
   
   

Saturday

NW Nazarene at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.

Alaska at Seattle Pacific

Simon Fraser at Western Oregon

Alaska Anchorage at Saint Martin's

Western Oregon at Concordia

