GNAC
|Conf.
|Overall
|Alaska Anchorage
|3-0
|13-1
|NW Nazarene
|3-0
|8-3
|MSU Billings
|2-1
|7-5
|Simon Fraser
|2-1
|7-6
|Central Washington
|2-2
|7-5
|Western Washington
|1-2
|7-4
|Saint Martin's
|1-2
|6-4
|Alaska
|1-2
|6-6
|Western Oregon
|1-2
|4-6
|Concordia
|1-2
|2-9
|Seattle Pacific
|0-3
|2-9
Saturday
NW Nazarene at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
Alaska at Seattle Pacific
Simon Fraser at Western Oregon
Alaska Anchorage at Saint Martin's
Western Oregon at Concordia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.