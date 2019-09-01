Mountain West
Mountain
|Conf.
|All
|Air Force
|0-0
|1-0
|Boise State
|0-0
|1-0
|New Mexico
|0-0
|1-0
|Wyoming
|0-0
|1-0
|Colorado State
|0-0
|0-1
|Utah State
|0-0
|0-1
West
|Conf.
|All
|Hawaii
|0-0
|1-0
|Nevada
|0-0
|1-0
|San Diego State
|0-0
|1-0
|San Jose State
|0-0
|1-0
|UNLV
|0-0
|1-0
|Fresno State
|0-0
|0-1
Saturday, Aug. 24
Hawaii 45, Arizona 38
Last week
Wyoming 37, Missouri 31
San Jose State 35, Northern Colorado 18
Nevada 34, Purdue 31
Wake Forest 38, Utah State 35
Colorado 52, Colorado State 31
Boise State 36, Florida State 31
Air Force 48, Colgate 7
New Mexico 39, Sam Houston State 31
San Diego State 6, Weber State 0
UNLV 56, Southern Utah 23
USC 31, Fresno State 23
Friday
Marshall at Boise State, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Western Illinois at Colorado State, 2 p.m.
San Diego State at UCLA, 2:15 p.m.
Wyoming at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Nevada at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Utah State, 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa at San Jose State, 7 p.m.
Arkansas State at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon State at Hawaii, 9 p.m.
