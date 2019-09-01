Mountain West

Mountain

 Conf.All
Air Force 0-0 1-0 
Boise State 0-0 1-0 
New Mexico 0-0 1-0 
Wyoming 0-0 1-0 
Colorado State 0-0 0-1 
Utah State 0-0 0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

West

 Conf.All
Hawaii 0-0 1-0
Nevada 0-0 1-0 
San Diego State 0-0 1-0 
San Jose State 0-0 1-0 
UNLV 0-0 1-0 
Fresno State 0-0 0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Saturday, Aug. 24

Hawaii 45, Arizona 38

Last week

Wyoming 37, Missouri 31

San Jose State 35, Northern Colorado 18

Nevada 34, Purdue 31

Wake Forest 38, Utah State 35

Colorado 52, Colorado State 31

Boise State 36, Florida State 31

Air Force 48, Colgate 7

New Mexico 39, Sam Houston State 31

San Diego State 6, Weber State 0

UNLV 56, Southern Utah 23

USC 31, Fresno State 23

Friday

Marshall at Boise State, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Western Illinois at Colorado State, 2 p.m.

San Diego State at UCLA, 2:15 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Nevada at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Utah State, 5:30 p.m.

Tulsa at San Jose State, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Hawaii, 9 p.m.

