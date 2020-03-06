Sophomore forward Yagizhan Selcuck has left the Montana men's basketball program, the team confirmed on Friday.
The news was first reported by VerbalCommits.com.
Selcuk, a 6-foot-8, 233-pound post player, was a midseason transfer from Towson last year and only became eligible ahead of a Dec. 21, 2019 game against Nebraska-Omaha this season.
Selcuk, who is from Istanbul, Turkey, scored 14 points in 27 minutes during that game, both of which ended up becoming his high-water mark while with the Grizzlies. Since Big Sky play has started, Selcuk has played in just 10 games.
His final Montana averages were 5.4 minutes, 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
The time he did get was brief as he fell behind freshman post player Kyle Owens and sophomore Mack Anderson. Senior Jared Samuelson also played a lot of minutes in the frontcourt.
Selcuk will likely have to sit out his junior year before becoming eligible as a senior. He was on scholarship, leaving the Grizzlies with an extra open spot going into next season.
