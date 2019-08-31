Around the Big Sky ...
• At Vermillion, S.D., Dalton Sneed threw for a career-high 430 yards and had three passing touchdowns and another rushing to lead 25th-ranked Montana to a 31-17 win over South Dakota. Sneed was 37 of 52 with two interceptions. His 16-yard pass to Samori Toure put the Grizzlies up 7-3 and he followed with a 2-yard run to help build a 17-10 lead at the half. In the third quarter, Sneed connected with Samuel Akem for a 43-yard score and Marcus Knight from 6 yards out. Akem and Toure both had nine receptions, Akem for 158 yards and Toure for 142.
• At Lubbock, Texas, Alan Bowman was 40-for-55 yards passing for 436 yards and two touchdowns as Texas Tech routed No. 14 Montana State 45-10 in the teams' first meeting in 81 years, both decided by 35 points. Armand Shyne carred 11 times for 126 yards and a TD for the Red Raiders. MSU scored on a 31-yard pass from Casey Bauman to Coy Steel in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 14-7, but Texas Tech scored the next 24 points. Casey Bauman was 7-for-19 passing for 120 yards and the TD in his debut as Bobcats quarterback.
• At San Luis Obispo, Calif., three Jalen Hamler touchdown passes in the second quarter sparked an explosion of scoring as Cal Poly defeated San Diego 52-34. Hamler accounted for five of Cal Poly's seven touchdowns, passing for 221 yards and running for 96. His 55-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Koski early in the second quarter broke a 14-14 tie and ignited a run of 38 unanswered points.
• At Fayetteville, Ark., Arkansas put together just enough offense to beat Portland State 20-13. Arkansas compiled 395 yards of total offense, 204 on the ground. The Razorbacks were just 18 of 35 passing for 191 yards with one turnover. PSU was limited to 75 yards rushing and committed three turnovers. The Vikings pulled within 20-13 with 4:14 to play on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Jaloni Eason to tight end Charlie Taumoepeau.
• At State College, Pa., quarterback Sean Clifford had a near flawless first-half performance backed by a dominant effort from the defense that allowed Clifford to take the second half off as the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions hammered Idaho 72-7. Clifford left the game early in the third after his 14-for-23, 280-yard, two-touchdown effort. The Nittany Lions overcame early sloppiness before coasting the rest of the way to their biggest point total since an 81-0 win against Cincinnati in 1991.
• At Seattle, Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 13 Washington opened the season with a 47-14 win over FCS No. 4 Eastern Washington. Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason showed no rust, carving up one of the top FCS programs in the country. Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.
• At San Diego, a 34- and 29-yard field goals in the second and fourth quarter were all San Diego State needed for a 6-0 win over No. 8 Weber State. Jake Constantine was 21-for-31 passing for 119 yards for Weber State, which could muster only 35 yards rushing. The Wildcats held San Diego State to 238 total yards.
• At Berkeley, Calif., Christopher Brown Jr. rushed for a career-high 197 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries in his first start, and California overcame a sloppy first half and beat No. 5 UC Davis 27-13. Brown, a seldom-used backup to Patrick Laird last season, became the first Cal running back to go over 100 yards in his first start since Jahvid Best in 2008. Jake Maier, the Big Sky player of the year, completed 19 of 37 passes for 173 yards.
• At Sacramento, Calif., Kevin Thomson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, coach Troy Taylor won in his debut and Sacramento State routed Southern Oregon of the Frontier Conference 77-19. Thomson was 14-of-20 passing for 303 yards, and ran for 90 yards that included a 24-yard touchdown. Wyatt Hutchinson was 24 of 43 for 303 yards passing with two touchdown passes but threw four interceptions for Southern Oregon, which led to three Hornet touchdowns.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Caldwell, Idaho, preseason conference favorite College of Idaho ran roughshod over Eastern Oregon behind running back Nick Calzaretta and quarterback Darius Peterson in a 48-14 romp. Calzaretta ran 18 times for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Peterson carried 20 times for 114 yards and a TD while also completing 9 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a score. The Yotes, who rushed for 377 yards, led 27-0 in the third quarter. Eastern Oregon was limited to 91 yards rushing. Quarterback Kai Quinn was 17-for-35 passing for 184 yards and was intercepted twice.
Around the region ...
• At Tallahassee, Fla., Hank Bachmeier tossed a third-quarter TD pass and Robert Mahone had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth as Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State 36-31. In a game moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian, Florida State squandered a 31-13 lead and lost its season opener for the third straight time. Bachmeier, a true freshman, was pounded early by Florida State's defensive front for five sacks and eight hurries. But he threw for 407 yards as Boise State defeated a Power 5 team for the sixth time since the 2014 season. It was the most passing yards by a Boise State first-time starting quarterback.
• At Laramie, Wyo., quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score and Wyoming upset Missouri 37-31. Chambers averaged 10 yards on each of his 12 rushing attempts. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards for a Wyoming team that took advantage of three Missouri turnovers while giving up 537 yards to the Tigers. Valladay averaged 7.9 yards on 15 carries as Wyoming ground out 297 yards on 42 carries. Missouri's visit to Laramie was the second time in history that Wyoming hosted an SEC opponent. In 2004, Wyoming defeated Ole Miss 37-32.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. Clemson (1-0) beat Georgia Tech, 52-14 (Thursday)
2. Alabama (1-0) beat Duke, 42-3
3. Georgia (1-0) beat Vanderbilt, 30-6
4. Oklahoma (0-0) vs. Houston (Sunday)
5. Ohio State (1-0) beat Florida Atlantic, 45-21
6. LSU (1-0) beat Georgia Southern, 55-3
7. Michigan (1-0) beat Middle Tennessee, 40-21
8. Florida (1-0) beat Miami, Fla. 24-20 (Aug. 24)
9. Notre Dame (0-0) vs. Louisville (Monday)
10. Texas (1-0) beat Louisiana Tech, 45-14
11. Oregon (0-1) lost to No. 16 Auburn, 27-21
12. Texas A&M (1-0) beat Texas State, 41-7 (Thursday)
13. Washington (1-0) beat Eastern Washington, 47-14
14. Utah (1-0) beat BYU, 30-12 (Thursday)
15. Penn State (1-0) beat Idaho, 79-7
16. Auburn (1-0) beat No. 11 Oregon, 27-21
17. UCF (1-0) beat Florida A&M, 62-0 (Thursday)
18. Michigan State (1-0) beat Tulsa, 28-7 (Friday)
19. Wisconsin (1-0) beat South Florida, 49-0 (Friday)
20. Iowa (1-0) beat Miami, Ohio, 38-14
21. Iowa State (1-0) beat Northern Iowa, 29-26 (3OT)
22. Syracuse (1-0) beat Liberty, 24-0
23. Washington State (1-0) beat New Mexico State, 58-7
24. Nebraska (1-0) beat South Alabama, 35-21
25. Stanford (1-0) beat Northwestern, 17-7
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (1-0) beat Butler, 57-10
2. James Madison (0-1) lost to West Virginia, 20-13
3. South Dakota State (0-1) lost to Minnesota, 28-21
4. Eastern Washington (0-1) lost to Washington, 47-14
5. UC Davis (0-1) lost to California, 27-13
6. Jacksonville State (0-1) lost to SE Louisiana, 35-14
7. Maine (1-0) beat Sacred Heart, 42-14
8. Weber State (0-1) lost to San Diego State, 6-0
9. Wofford (0-1) lost to South Carolina State, 28-13
10. Kennesaw State (1-0) beat Point, 59-0
11. Towson (1-0) beat The Citadel, 28-21
12. Nicholls (0-1) lost to Kansas State, 49-14
13. Colgate (0-1) lost to Villanova, 34-14 (Aug. 24)
14. Montana State (0-1) lost to Texas Tech, 45-10
15. Illinois State (0-1) lost to Northern Illinois, 24-10
16. Indiana State (0-1) lost to Kansas, 24-17
17. SE Missouri State (1-0) beat Southern Illinois, 44-26
18. Northern Iowa (0-1) lost to Iowa State, 29-26 (3OT)
19. Furman (1-0) beat Charleston Southern, 46-13
20. North Carolina A&T (1-0) beat Elon, 24-21
21. Elon (0-1) lost to North Carolina A&T, 24-21
22. Delaware (1-0) beat Delaware State, 31-13
23. Sam Houston State (0-1) lost to New Mexico, 39-31
24. Princeton (0-0), idle
25. Montana (1-0) beat South Dakota, 31-17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.