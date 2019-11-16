Around the Big Sky ...
• At Missoula, a big game turned into a big win for the No. 5 Montana Grizzlies, who rode three touchdown passes from Dalton Sneed to a 35-16 win over No. 3 Weber State. Sneed, a senior quarterback, hooked up with junior receiver Samori Toure for all three touchdowns as the Grizzlies (9-2, 6-1) handled the showdown between two top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision. Toure had eight catches for a career-high 193 yards. His first touchdown, covering 10 yards, gave Montana the lead for good at 7-0 at 11:24 of the first quarter. The Grizzlies scored four plays after partially blocking a punt.
• At Davis, Calif., Travis Jonsen had 154 yards from scrimmage, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and the No. 10 Montana State defense didn't allow a first down over the last nearly-20 minutes as the Bobcats beat UC Davis 27-17. Jonsen had six carries for 93 yards and added 61 yards receiving on three catches. Kevin Kassis had seven receptions for a career-high 135 yards, Isaiah Ifanse had 10 carries for 77 yards and a score and Tucker Rovig was 17-of-25 passing for 217 yards for Montana State (8-3, 5-2). Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. scored on an 18-yard run to give UC Davis (5-6, 3-4) a 17-14 lead with 4:54 left in the third quarter but the Aggies didn't get another first down the rest of the way as Montana State scored the final 13 points.
• At Moscow, Idaho, Elijah Dotson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Sacramento State beat Idaho 31-7. The Hornets (8-3, 6-1) moved into a three-way tie with Montana and Weber State atop the Big Sky Conference standings with one game left in the regular season. Sacramento State beat the Grizzlies 49-22 on October 19 and lost 36-17 to the Wildcats on Nov. 2. Sacramento State limited the Vandals to 194 total yards and eight first downs. The Hornets tied the program's single-season record for conference wins and set their Division I mark for overall wins.
• At Grand Forks, N.D., Nate Ketteringham threw for 297 yards and two scores and added another on the ground to help North Dakota beat Northern Colorado 45-38. Kadon Kauppinen gave North Dakota a 45-21 lead with a 7-yard return of a blocked punt but Northern Colorado got within a score with 4:03 to go after 17 unanswered points. North Dakota went three-and-out and pinned Northern Colorado at the 7. Three plays later, Jaxson Turner intercepted a pass to seal it. Jacob Knipp led Northern Colorado (2-9) with 393 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he was intercepted twice. Jaren Mitchell caught 10 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Milo Hall rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
• At Provo, Utah, Zach Wilson passed for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help BYU beat Idaho State 42-10. Shortly after the victory, BYU announced on Twitter that it had officially accepted an invitation to play in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24. Wilson returned from a six-week absence due to a fractured thumb and the sophomore quarterback surpassed 3,000 career yards passing. Malakai Rango carried 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (3-8).
• At Cedar City, Utah, Thomas Duckett scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 54-yard run late in the third quarter and Southern Utah held off Northern Arizona for a 31-30 victory. Duckett ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught five passes for 81 yards and a score for the Thunderbirds (3-8, 2-5). His touchdown run at the end of the third gave Southern Utah a 31-27 lead. Luis Aguilar kicked a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth to pull the Lumberjacks (4-7, 2-5) within a point. Northern Arizona drove from its own 19 to a first-and-goal at the Southern Utah 3 on its next possession, but the Thunderbirds held them out, including stuffing George Romero-Robinson's run for no gain on fourth down from the 1.
• At San Luis Obispo, Calif., Antoine Custer had 107 yards rushing and four touchdowns, Eric Barriere threw for a score and ran for another, and Eastern Washington beat Cal Poly 42-41 for the Eagles' third consecutive win. Custer scored on runs of 40, 38 and 2 yards in the first half as EWU (6-5, 5-2) took a 28-14 lead into the break and his 13-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter made it 42-28. Cal Poly (2-8, 1-6) responded with an 11-play, 89-yard drive capped by J.J. Koskis 11-yard touchdown reception and, after the teams traded punts, Nik Navarro recovered a fumble by Barriere at the EWU 22. Four plays later Duy Tran-Sampson scored on a 4-yard run with 4:58 to play but Jalen Hamler was dropped for a loss on the 2-point conversion attempt and the Eagles led 42-41. Matt Wright forced, and Ryan Boehm recovered, another fumble by Barriere near midfield and a 27-yard run by Hamler made it first-and-10 at the 25. The EWU defense stiffened and Colton Theaker's potential winning 35-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right with 1:02 left.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Caldwell, Idaho, Darius Peterson ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and the College of Idaho raced out of the gate early to rout Montana State-Northern 44-20 and finish its regular season unbeaten (10-0). Peterson scored from 25 and 13 yards out, Kyle Mitchell kicked three field goals, and J.T. Mahon returned an interception 25 yards for a score as the Yotes took a 30-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Justin Hellyer rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown for CofI. Peterson finished with 93 yards on the ground. Jett Robertson ran for 95 yards and a TD for MSU-Northern (1-10). Brenden Medina was 12-for-24 passing for 218 yards and two TDs.
• At Dillon, Jon Jund threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more as No. 23 Montana Western kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 69-29 pounding of Southern Oregon. Jund threw three scoring passes to Nate Simkins, from 7, 29 and 10 yards out for the Bulldogs (7-3). He also ran for scores from 35 and 1 yards out. Jund was 16-for-26 passing for 325 yards and ran for 88 more. Kylar Prante rushed 12 times for 118 yards and a score and also caught a TD pass for Montana Western. Wyatt Hutchinson threw for 330 yards and three scores for Southern Oregon (4-6).
• At Butte, Drew Korf returned from an injury to threw two touchdown passes to Holden Ryan and Rocky Mountain College closed a disappointing season with a resounding 38-23 win over Montana Tech. Korf connected with Pope from 11 and 17 yards out. Sam Sparks had a 2-yard scoring run adn Victor Ngalamulume a 1-yarder for Rocky. Trailing 38-10, the Orediggers clawed back as Alec Wooley-Steele and Kiley Caprara each caught long TD passes. Korf was 13-for-27 for 108 yards. Jet Campbell threw for 202 yards and a TD for Tech.
• At La Grande, Ore., a Carroll College two-point conversation attempt with eight seconds to play failed and Eastern Oregon put a dagger in the Saints' faint playoff hopes with a 28-26 win in the season finale for both teams. Dev Bridgewater's 12-yard pass to Joe Farris capped a 55-yard drive and gave Carroll (6-4) a chance to send the game to overtime, but Bridgewater's pass fell incomplete on the conversion. Eastern Oregon had gone up 28-20 with 3:13 to play on a 10-yard pass from Kai Quinn to Saige Wilkerson. Bridgewater threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth, accounting for all four Saints' TDs.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. LSU (10-0) beat Mississippi, 58-37
2. Ohio State (10-0) beat Rutgers, 56-21
3. Clemson (11-0) beat Wake Forest, 52-3
4. Alabama (9-1) beat Mississippi State, 38-7
5. Georgia (9-1) beat No. 13 Auburn, 21-14
6. Oregon (8-1) vs. Arizona, late
7. Minnesota (9-1) lost to No. 23 Iowa, 23-19
8. Utah (9-1) beat UCLA, 49-3
9. Penn State (9-1) beat No. 24 Indiana, 34-27
10. Oklahoma (10-1) beat No. 12 Baylor, 34-31
11. Florida (9-2) beat Missouri, 23-6
12. Baylor (9-1) lost to No. 10 Oklahoma, 34-31
13. Auburn (7-3) lost to No. 5 Georgia, 21-14
14. Michigan (8-2) beat Michigan State, 44-10
15. Wisconsin (8-2) beat Nebraska, 37-21
16. Notre Dame (8-2) beat No. 21 Navy, 52-20
17. Cincinnati (9-1) beat South Florida, 20-17
18. Memphis (9-1) beat Houston, 45-27
19. Boise State (8-1) vs. New Mexico, late
20. SMU (9-1), idle
21. Navy (7-2) lost to No. 16 Notre Dame, 52-20
22. Texas (6-4) lost to Iowa State, 23-21
23. Iowa (7-3) beat No. 7 Minnesota, 23-19
24. Indiana (7-3) lost to No. 9 Penn State, 34-27
25. Oklahoma State (7-3) beat Kansas, 31-13
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (11-0) beat South Dakota, 49-14
2. James Madison (10-1) beat Richmond, 48-6
3. Weber State (8-3) lost to No. 5 Montana, 35-16
4. Northern Iowa (7-4) lost to No. 8 South Dakota State, 38-7
5. Montana (9-2) beat No. 3 Weber State, 35-16
6. Sacramento State (8-3) beat Idaho, 31-7
7. Illinois State (8-3) beat Missouri State, 17-12
8. South Dakota State (8-3) beat No. 4 Northern Iowa, 38-7
9. Furman (7-4) lost to No. 21 Wofford, 24-7
10. Montana State (8-3) beat UC Davis, 27-17
11. Dartmouth (8-1) lost to Cornell, 20-17
12. Florida A&M (9-1) beat Howard, 39-7
13. Villanova (9-3) beat Long Island, 35-7
14. Central Arkansas (8-3) beat Stephen F. Austin, 30-7
15. SE Missouri State (8-3) beat Eastern Illinois, 26-12
16. Kennesaw State (9-2) beat Hampton, 50-7
17. Monmouth (9-2) beat Campbell, 47-10
18. Princeton (7-2) lost to Yale, 51-14
19. Central Connecticut State (10-1) beat Robert Mmorris, 49-28
20. Towson (7-4) beat William & Mary, 31-10
21. Wofford (7-3) beat No. 9 Furman, 24-7
22. Austin Peay (8-3) beat Murrray State, 42-7
23. SE Louisiana (6-3) def. Abilene Christian, 35-14
24. Nicholls (7-4) beat McNeese, 34-20
25. North Carolina A&T (7-3) beat Bethune-Cookman, 47-17
