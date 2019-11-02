Around the Big Sky ...
• At Bozeman, Tucker Rovig threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass and No. 14 Montana State beat Southern Utah. The Bobcats (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky) raced to a 42-0 halftime lead and held the Thunderbirds scoreless until 5:06 remaining in the game. MSU linebacker Troy Andersen had two sacks, three tackles for loss, an interception and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. He also ran for 16 yards on the first play of the game. Lane Sumner ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. He also caught two passes for 35 yards. Rovig's 2-yard TD catch of a pass by Kevin Kassis was a career first and his two TD passes were career-first TD receptions for Jaden Smith and Derryk Snell. Smith's covered 47 yards, while Snell's was 10 yards.
• At Portland, Ore., Cameron Humphrey was 21-for-38 passing for 335 yards and four TDs, and Samori Toure had a career day with seven receptions for 140 yards and three scores, as No. 8 Montana rallied from a three-point deficit in the third quarter for a 38-21 win over Portland State to improve to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the league. Marcus Knight rushed 23 times for 106 yards and a score for the Grizzlies. Montana outscored PSU 24-6 in the second half.
• At Sacramento, Calif., Josh Davis rushed 25 times for 177 yards and a score, and Jake Constantine was 14-for-22 passing for 177 yards and two TDs to power No. 3 Weber State past No. 6 Sacramento State 36-17 in a battle of Big Sky frontrunners. The Wildcats improved to 5-0 in the Big Sky while handing the Hornets their first loss and dropping them into a tie for second with Montana. Pierre Williams caught five passes for 135 yards and a score for Sac State.
• At Cheney, Wash., Eric Barriere threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 101 and another score and Eastern Washington overwhelmed Northern Arizona 66-38. Antoine Custer ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles (4-5, 3-2) piled up 706 yards, the fifth most in school history behind the record 769 from a win over Lindenwood earlier this year. Barriere went 29 of 38 for his seventh 300-yard game and ran the ball 10 times. He also caught a 20-yard pass. Talolo Limu-Jones had eight receptions for 147 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown.
• At Pocatello, Idaho, Jacob Knipp threw three touchdown passes, Braxton George had an interception with 47 seconds left and Northern Colorado beat Idaho State 26-20. Knipp was 19 of 25 for 237 yards passing, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Willie Fairman and another to Noah Sol. Milo Hall ran for 118 yards on 30 carries for the Bears (2-7, 2-3). Idaho State (3-6, 2-4) led once in the game, 20-18 early in the fourth quarter on David Allish's 20-yard field goal. The Bears capped the scoring when Knipp threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Fairman with 9:19 remaining.
• At Moscow, Idaho, freshman Aundre Carter had 23 carries for 179 yards -- both season highs -- and a career-high tying two touchdowns to help Idaho beat Cal Poly 21-9. Mason Petrino was 13-of-22 passing for 138 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Cotton that gave Idaho (4-5, 2-3) a 21-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Vandals have won back-to-back games for the first time since closing the 2016 season five consecutive wins culminating with a 61-50 win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Dillon, Jon Jund tossed five touchdown passes, including the first four scores of the game to build a 26-point lead, and Montana Western coasted to a 40-10 romp over Rocky Mountain College. Jund threw scoring passes of 37 and 21 yards to Kylar Prante and then 4 and 17 yards to Nate Simkins as the Bulldogs took a 26-0 lead in the locker room at halftime. Riley Garrett's 41-yard field goal put the Battlin' Bears on the scoreboard, but Jund then threw an 18-yard scoring strike to Simkins for a 33-3 lead entering the fourth quarter. Overall, Jund was 15-for-30 for 230 yards.
• At Ashland, Ore., Tyler Folkes ran for two scores and Trevor Hoffman caught two TD passes from quarterback Jet Campbell as Montana Tech rolled past Southern Oregon 28-14. Folkes opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and then after the Red Raiders tied the game Hoffman took a 39-yard pass from Campbell for a 14-7 lead with 3:47 before halftime. Less than five minutes into the second half, Folkes raced 57 yards for a 21-7 lead and a Campbell-to-Hoffman pass built the margin to 21 points. Blake Counts rushed 22 times for 96 yards and Folkes had 10 carries for 89.
• At La Grande, Ore., Nick Calzaretta rushed for two touchdowns and Darius Peterson threw a 30-yard scoring strike to Hunter Juarez in the fourth quarter to help the College of Idaho fend off feisty Eastern Oregon 24-17. Jaiden Machuca's 32-yard field goal with 2:30 to play brought the Mounties within a touchdown. A 95-yard pass from Kai Quinn to Cade Reed with 2:30 left in the first half put EOU ahead 14-7 before a 21-yard run by Calzaretta early in the third quarter tied it. Kyle Mitchell's 22-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter gave the Yotes a 17-14 lead. Peterson was 21-for-32 passing for 274 yards and Calzaretta carried 24 times for 124 yards.
• At Havre, Carroll College made enough plays to beat Montana State-Northern 27-6 for its second straight road win and their third overall. It was also the first trip back to Havre for Saints head coach Troy Purcell since the 2004 state championship game when he led the Blue Ponies to a win over Billings Central. In the second quarter, Devan Bridgewater hit Shane Sipes for a 43-yard touchdown to put Carroll in front 13-6 and a couple minutes later, after a Northern fumble, Bridgewater connected with Sipes on a 21-yard touchdown, which put Carroll in front 20-6 at halftime.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. LSU (8-0), idle
2. Alabama (8-0), idle
3. Ohio State (8-0), idle
4. Clemson (9-0) beat Wofford, 59-14
5. Penn State (8-0), idle
6. Florida (7-2) lost to No. 8 Georgia, 24-17
7. Oregon (8-1) beat USC, 56-24
8. Georgia (7-1) beat No. 6 Florida, 24-17
9. Utah (8-1) beat Washington, 33-28
10. Oklahoma (7-1), idle
11. Auburn (7-2) beat Mississippi 20-14
12. Baylor (8-0) beat West Virginia, 17-14 (Thursday)
13. Minnesota (8-0), idle
14. Michigan (7-2) beat Maryland, 38-7
15. SMU (8-1) lost to No. 24 Memphis, 54-48
16. Notre Dame (7-2) beat Virginia Tech, 21-20
17. Cincinnati (7-1) beat East Carolina, 46-43
18. Wisconsin (6-2), idle
19. Iowa (6-2), idle
20. Appalachian State (7-1) lost to Georgia Southern, 24-21 (Thursday)
21. Boise State (6-1) vs. San Jose State, late
22. Kansas State (7-2) beat Kansas, 38-10
23. Wake Forest (7-1) beat North Carolina State, 44-10
24. Memphis (8-1) beat No. 15 SMU, 54-48
25. San Diego State (7-1), idle
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (9-0) beat Youngstown State, 56-17
2. James Madison (8-1), idle
3. Weber State (7-2) beat No. 6 Sacramento State, 36-17
4. South Dakota State (7-2) beat Missouri State, 36-14
5. Kennesaw State (7-2) lost to Monmouth, 45-21
6. Sacramento State (6-3) lost to No. 3 Weber State, 36-17
7. Illinois State (6-3) lost to No. 9 Northern Iowa, 27-10
8. Montana (7-2) beat Portland State, 38-23
9. Northern Iowa (6-3) beat No. 7 Illinois State, 27-10
10. Central Arkansas (7-2) beat Lamar, 45-17
11. Villanova (6-3) lost to New Hampshire, 28-20
12. Princeton (8-0) beat Cornell, 21-7
13. Furman (6-3) beat Chattanooga, 35-20
14. Montana State (6-3) beat Southern Utah, 42-7
15. Dartmouth (7-0) beat Harvard, 9-6
16. North Carolina A&T (6-2) beat South Carolina State, 22-20
17. Florida A&M (8-1) beat Delaware State, 52-30
18. SE Missouri State (6-3) beat Tennessee State, 32-13
19. Central Connecticut State (8-1) beat Wagner, 27-13
20. Stony Brook (5-4) lost to Richmond, 30-10
21. Towson (5-4) beat Delaware, 31-24
22. Jacksonville State (6-4) lost to UT Martin, 22-17
23. Wofford (5-3) lost to Clemson, 59-14
24. North Dakota (5-3), idle
25. Nicholls (5-4) beat Incarnate Word, 27-23
