Around the Big Sky ...
• At Grand Forks, N.D., Alex Cloyd blocked a punt in the end zone and Jayson Coley recovered for a touchdown to spark North Dakota's 16-12 victory over No. 9 Montana State. Cloyd lined up at left tackle, broke through a block and smothered the punt. Coley recovered for the Fighting Hawks (5-3) as the ball was bouncing out of the end zone toward the field of play. Both teams scored one touchdown on offense. Fighting Hawks backup quarterback Brock Boltmann threw a touchdown on his only pass attempt, 36 yards to Travis Toivonen for a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Montana State's only touchdown came on Troy Andersen's go-ahead 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter for a 12-10 lead.
• Sophomore running back Marcus Knight ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 10 Montana rally past Eastern Washington 34-17. Knight's touchdown runs of 4, 45 and 9 yards backed junior Cam Humphrey, who was making his first start at quarterback for injured senior Dalton Sneed. Eastern Washington (3-5, 2-2) started fast and led 14-3 midway through the second quarter after Andrew Boston's 30-yard touchdown reception and a 5-yard scoring run by Tamarick Pierce. Montana seized some momentum by driving 65 yards to Knight's first touchdown, cutting the gap to 14-10 as snow began to fly late in the first half.
• At Cedar City, Utah, Chris Helbig was 20-of-25 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns, Carlton Johnson returned one of his two interceptions for a 51-yard touchdown and Southern Utah cruised by Idaho State 59-34. Helbig also had one of SUU's three rushing touchdowns as the Thunderbirds carried it 56 times for 233 yards. He now has 13 touchdown passes on the season to go along with six on the ground.
• At Flagstaff, Ariz., Luis Aguilar kicked a 38-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the game and Northern Arizona rallied past Portland State 31-29. Portland State had taken a 29-28 lead on Cody Williams' 21-yard field goal with 1:26 left to play. Williams missed a go-ahead 44-yard try, but the Lumberjacks (4-4, 2-2) were flagged for roughing the kicker, giving the Vikings (5-4, 3-2) a first down at the NAU 13-yard line.
• At Davis, Calif., Trey Tuttle kicked five field goals to help No. 4 Weber State beat No. 19 UC Davis 36-20 and remain undefeated in the Big Sky. Josh Davis and Kevin Smith had touchdown runs for the Wildcats. Jake Constantine was 25-of-39 passing for 275 yards and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Devon Cooley that stretched Weber State's lead to 36-14 with 3:44 remaining.
• At San Luis Obispo, Calif., Elijah Dotson ran 19 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns and No. 7 Sacramento State beat Cal Poly 38-14. Kevin Thomson passed for 171 yards and an interception and ran 11 times for 104 yards for the Hornets (6-2, 4-0). BJ Perkinson added 57 yards rushing with two TDs. After a scoreless first quarter, Sacramento State scored 17 points in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third to make it 24-0.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Dillon, Quarterback Jon Jund threw for 330 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for another 88 yards and an additional score as No. 24 Montana Western cruised past Montana State-Northern 59-13 at Vigilante Stadium. Walker McKitrick and Nate Simkins each caught three touchdown passes from Jund.
• At Butte, true freshman Blake Counts rumbled for 134 yards and three touchdowns as No. 20 Montana Tech downed Eastern Oregon 23-10 at Bob Green Field. Counts notched the first points of the day midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard plunge and added another short touchdown run in the final minute of the quarter to spot Tech a 13-0 lead.
• At Billings, running back Matthew Burgess had scoring runs of 10 and 68 yards, Devan Bridgewater has touchdown rushes of 1 and 54 yards and Carroll College scored 35 unanswered points in a 51-17 rout of Rocky Mountain College. Linebacker Rex Irby had a 34-yard Pick-6 for the Saints’ defense and 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman Hunter Mecham added a 2-yard scoring plunge. The Saints also completed a 42-yard Hail Mary pass just before halftime.
• At Ashland, Ore., Darius Peterson threw for 320 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 7 College of Idaho broke open a close game in the second quarter to rout Southern Oregon 42-14 to improve to 8-0. The Yotes led 21-14 when Peterson tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Keegan Crafton, already his fourth of the game. Crafton caught two TD passes and so did Hunter Juarez, who had a 144 yards in receptions. Wyatt Hutchinson threw two scoring passes for Southern Oregon, both to Jordan Suell. College of Idaho rolled up 537 total yards.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. Alabama (8-0) beat Arkansas, 48-7
2. LSU (8-0) beat No. 9 Auburn, 23-20
3. Ohio State (8-0) beat No. 13 Wisconsin, 38-7
4. Clemson (8-0) beat Boston College, 59-7
5. Oklahoma (7-1) lost to Kansas State, 48-41
6. Penn State (8-0) beat Michigan State, 28-7
7. Florida (7-1), idle
8. Notre Dame (5-2) lost to No. 19 Michigan, 45-14
9. Auburn (6-2) lost to No. 7 Florida, 23-20
10. Georgia (6-1), idle
11. Oregon (6-1) vs. Washington State, late
12. Utah (6-1) vs. California, late
13. Wisconsin (6-2) lost to No. 3 Ohio State, 38-7
14. Baylor (7-0), idle
15. Texas (5-3) lost to TCU, 37-27
16. SMU (8-0) beat Houston, 34-31 (Thursday)
17. Minnesota (8-0) beat Maryland, 52-10
18. Cincinnati (6-1), idle
19. Michigan (6-2) beat No. 8 Notre Dame, 45-14
20. Iowa (6-2) beat Northwestern, 20-0
21. Appalachian State (7-0) beat South Alabama, 30-3
22. Boise State (6-1), idle
23. Iowa State (5-3) lost to Oklahoma State, 34-27
24. Arizona State (5-3) lost to UCLA, 42-32
25. Wake Forest (6-1), idle
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (8-0) beat No. 3 South Dakota State, 23-16
2. James Madison (8-1) beat No. 16 Towson, 27-10
3. South Dakota State (6-2) lost to No. 1 North Dakota State, 23-16
4. Weber State (6-2) beat No. 22 UC Davis, 36-20
5. Villanova (6-2) lost to Stony Brook, 36-35
6. Kennesaw State (7-1) beat North Alabama, 41-17
7. Sacramento State (6-2) beat Cal Poly, 38-14
8. Illinois State (6-2) beat Indiana State, 24-7
9. Montana State (5-3) lost to North Dakota, 16-12
10. Montana (6-2) beat Eastern Washington, 34-17
11. Northern Iowa (5-3) beat Missouri State, 29-6
12. Central Arkansas (6-2) beat No. 21 Sam Houston State, 29-25
13. Princeton (6-0) beat Harvard. 30-24
14. Furman (5-3) beat Western Carolina, 28-7
15. Nicholls (4-4) lost to Abilene Christian, 37-31
16. Towson (4-4) lost to No. 2 James Madison, 27-10
17. Dartmouth (7-0) beat Columbia, 59-24
18. North Carolina A&T (5-2) beat Howard, 64-6
19. Delaware (4-4) lost to Richmond, 35-25
20. Florida A&M (7-1) beat Morgan State, 24-12
21. Sam Houston State (5-4) lost to No. 12 Central Arkansas, 29-25
22. UC Davis (4-5) lost to No. 4 Weber State, 36-20
23. Central Connecticut State (7-1) beat Long Island, 28-0
24. SE Missouri State (5-3) beat UT Martin, 17-10
25. Jacksonville State (6-3) beat Murray State, 14-12
