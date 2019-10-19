Around the Big Sky ...
• At Sacramento, Calif., No. 5 Montana gave up a season-high 49 points, quarterback Dalton Sneed left in the third quarter with an apparent injury, and the Griz were upset by No. 15 Sacramento State 49-22. The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 15,140 fans, the eighth-highest attendance in the history of Hornet Stadium. Montana was outgained 561-391 and allowed Sacramento State to score on eight of 14 possessions, including six of eight in the first half. The Griz trailed the Hornets 35-15 at the half, getting outgained 385-235, with the Hornets throwing for 309 of those yards. The 49 points allowed surpass the 35 Montana gave up against FBS Oregon, and the 561 yards are more than Oregon’s 560. The Griz trailed by as many as 27 points, 42-15 and 49-22, the largest deficit they’ve faced against an FCS team this season.
• At Ogden, Utah, Josh Davis ran for a school-record 328 yards and four touchdowns and fourth-ranked Weber State pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Northern Arizona 51-28. Davis, the 2018 Jerry Rice Award winner, carried it 34 times and scored a touchdown in each quarter. Kris Jackson added 22 runs for 111 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky), who won their fourth straight. Weber State trailed 21-14 at halftime before outscoring the Lumberjacks 37-7.
• At Greeley, Colo., Sirgeo Hoffman ran for a career-high 221 yards with two touchdowns as Portland State ran up an early lead to beat Northern Colorado 38-30. Davis Alexander threw for 170 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown for the Vikings (5-3, 3-1). Jacob Knipp had 300 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Bears (1-7, 1-3). He also led his team on the ground with 127 rushing yards.
• At Moscow, Idaho, Colton Richardson was 17-for-25 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeff Cotton caught 10 passes for 192 yards and a score to lead Idaho over Idaho State 45-21 in the renewal of a longstanding rivalry. The Vandals led 17-0 after one quarter and were never seriously threatened. Matt Struck was 27-for-52 passing for 316 yards and two TDs for the Bengals.
• At Cedar City, Utah, Jake Maier completed 25 of 37 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns as No. 24 UC Davis built a big lead and held on for a 33-25 win at Southern Utah. The Aggies entered the fourth quarter with a 33-7 lead before the Thunderbirds responded with 18 unanswered points. Chris Helbig brought Southern Utah back with a 29-for-44 passing day for 313 yards, 156 of those coming on 11 catches by Landen Measom. Junior Gilliam had 28 rushes for 140 yards and a TD for UC Davis.
• At San Luis Obispo, Calif., Nate Ketteringham completed 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns to lift North Dakota to a 30-26 victory at Cal Poly. The Fighting Hawks scored 14 third-quarter points to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. Alex Cloyd only caught two passes for UND, but both went for touchdowns. Duy Tran-Sampson carried 40 times for 173 yards and a score for the Mustangs.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Havre, quarterback Kamden Brown threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the second half as Rocky Mountain College defated Montana State-Northern 57-39 at Blue Pony Stadium. The win stopped a four-game losing streak for the Battlin’ Bears (2-4, 3-4). The Lights (0-6, 1-6) have lost six straight and 11 in a row to Rocky. MSU-Northern has lost 33 consecutive Frontier Conference games. Quarterback Drew Korf passed for two Battlin’ Bears scores in the first half and kicke Riley Garrett made four field goals, including a 50-yarder and six PATs. Holden Ryan finished with six catches for 122 y ands and two scores, and Carter Garsjo had six catches for a 114 yards and a touchdown. Lights’ quarterback Brenden Medina had three touchdown passes. Cameon Taylor ran for 134 yards and a touchdown.
• At Caldwell, Idaho, No. 8 College of Idaho got a 58-yard field goal from senior Kyle Mitchell as time expired to lift the Yotes to a 16-14 over No. 19 Montana Tech on Saturday in a game that was delayed nearly an hour due to lightning. The kick is a Frontier Conference record. C of I remained atop the Frontier Conference at 6-0 while the Orediggers dropped to 4-2. Both of Tech's losses have come to C of I. Just before Mitchell's midfield kick, Tech quarterback Jet Campbell scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard QB keeper with 21 seconds remaining to put the Orediggers up 14-13.
• At Helena, Carroll College drove 80 yards in three minutes and Devan Bridgewater connected with Kyle Pierce on an 8-yard touchdown pass for a 33-29 upset of No. 22 Montana Western. Western advanced into Saints territory, but a Hail Mary fell incomplete. Carroll freshman Matthew Burgess who totaled over 200 yards, including 183 on the ground, and two touchdowns. Major Ali also carried 20 times for 107 yards and a score. Western build a 20-6 lead in the third quarter thanks to quarterback Jon Jund, who accounted for four total touchdowns.
• At La Grande, Ore., Wyatt Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Southern Oregon rallied early and held off Eastern Oregon late for a 31-25 victory. Hutchinson's 11-yard run early in the second quarter brought the Red Raiders within 8-7 and he followed with a 26-yard pass to Jordan Suell to for a lead they wouldn't relinquish. SOU led 31-15 midway through the third quarter before the Mounties mounted a comeback. Jaiden Machua's 24-yard field goal with 9:00 to play for EOU was the game's final scoring.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. Alabama (7-0) beat Tennessee, 35-13
2. LSU (7-0) beat Mississippi State, 36-13
3. Clemson (7-0) beat Louisville, 45-10
4. Ohio State (7-0) beat Northwestern, 52-3 (Friday)
5. Oklahoma (7-0) beat West Virginia, 52-14
6. Wisconsin (6-1) lost to Illinois, 24-23
7. Penn State (7-0) beat No. 16 Michigan, 28-21
8. Notre Dame (5-1), idle
9. Florida (7-1) beat South Carolina, 38-27
10. Georgia (6-1) beat Kentucky, 21-0
11. Auburn (6-1) beat Arkansas, 51-10
12. Oregon (6-1) beat No. 25 Washington, 35-31
13. Utah (6-1) beat No. 17 Arizona State, 21-3
14. Boise State (6-1) lost to BYU, 28-25
15. Texas (5-2) beat Kansas, 50-48
16. Michigan (5-2) lost to No. 7 Penn State, 28-21
17. Arizona State (5-2) lost to No. 13 Utah, 21-3
18. Baylor (7-0) beat Oklahoma State, 45-27
19. SMU (7-0) beat Temple, 45-21
20. Minnesota (7-0) beat Rutgers, 42-7
21. Cincinnati (6-1) beat Tulsa, 24-13
22. Missouri (5-2) lost to Vanderbilt, 21-14
23. Iowa (5-2) beat Purdue, 26-20
24. Appalachian State (6-0) beat UL Monroe, 52-7
25. Washington (5-3) lost to No. 12 Oregon, 35-31
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (7-0) beat Missouri State, 22-0
2. James Madison (7-1) bet William & Mary, 38-10
3. South Dakota State (6-1) beat Indiana State, 42-23
4. Weber State (5-2) beat Northern Arizona, 51-28
5. Montana (5-2) lost to No. 15 Sacramento State, 49-22
6. Kennesaw State (6-1) beat Presbyterian, 55-10
7. Villanova (6-1), idle
8. Furman (4-3) lost to Citadel, 27-10
9. Nicholls (4-3) lost to Sam Houston State, 17-0
10. North Carolina A&T (4-1) vs. Florida A&M (Sunday)
11. Illinois State (5-2) beat Western Illinois, 28-14
12. Montana State (5-2), idle
13. Central Arkansas (5-2) beat Northwestern State, 31-30
14. Northern Iowa (4-3) beat South Dakota, 42-27
15. Sacramento State (5-2) beat No. 5 Montana, 49-22
16. Jacksonville State (5-3) lost to SE Missouri State, 24-21
17. Princeton (5-0) beat Brown, 65-22
18. Towson (4-3) beat Bucknell, 56-7
19. Youngstown State (4-3) lost to Southern Illinois, 35-10
20. Austin Peay (4-3) lost to Tennessee State, 26-24
21. Dartmouth (5-0) beat Marist, 49-7
22. New Hampshire (4-3) lost to No. 24 Delaware, 16-10
23. UC Davis (4-4) beat Southern Utah, 33-25
24. Delaware (4-3) beat No. 22 New Hampshire, 16-10
25. Central Connecticut State (6-1) beat Bryant, 52-14
