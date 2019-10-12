Around the Big Sky ...
• At Bozeman, Kevin Thomson threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Sacramento State beat No. 6 Montana State 34-21. Thomson finished with 260 yards passing and 74 yards rushing. He ran for the Hornets' first two scores, then passed for the next three to three different receivers. The Bobcats (2-1, 5-2) were unable to get stops on third down all game as Thomson and the Hornets converted on 9 of 11 until midway through the fourth quarter. MSU also came away empty on three trips inside the Sacramento State 22.
• At Pocatello, Idaho, Matt Struck threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns, four in the second quarter, Ty Flanagan rushed for 163 yards and a score and Idaho State dominated North Dakota 55-20, beating the Fighting Hawks for the first time in Holt Arena. Struck, 23 of 41, threw TD passes of 3, 6, 27 and 73 yards to Austin Campbell, Mitch Gueller, Michael Dean and Tanner Conner. The go-ahead was a pinpoint strike to Gueller over two defenders at the back edge of the end zone. Gueller needed 41 yards to become the all-time leader for career receiving yards. He finished with 115, including a 39-yarder that put him over the top.
• At Cheney, Wash., Eric Barriere passed for 445 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to Talolo Limu-Jones, and Eastern Washington rolled to a 54-21 victory over Northern Colorado. The Eagles (3-4, 2-1) set a record with their 12th straight win at Roos Field and beat the visiting Bears for the 12th straight time. Eastern's last loss to Northern Colorado (1-6, 1-2) came in 1981, long before the Bears joined the Big Sky.
• At Portland, Ore., Davis Alexander threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Portland State scored all of the game's points after halftime in a 24-0 victory over Idaho. Alexander was the game's leading passer, with 167 yards, and leading rusher, with 91 yards. Idaho quarterbacks Petrino and Colton Richardson combined to go 13 of 29 with 156 yards and four interceptions.
• At Davis, Calif., Nick Eaton intercepted a pitch and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown to help UC Davis end Cal Poly's rally and pull away for a 48-24 win. The Aggies (3-4, 1-2) scored 24 points in the first quarter and extended their lead to 34-0 before the Mustangs (2-4, 1-2) rallied with 24 straight points. Jake Maier passed for 378 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for the Aggies. Ulonzo Gilliam ran 22 times for 152 yards and a TD and Khris Vaughn caught eight passes for 148 yards and two scores.
• At Ogden, Utah, Kevin Smith had 16 carries for 108 yards, the Weber State defense had four interceptions, and the No. 4 Wildcats beat Southern Utah 29-14. Kaden Jenks was 13-of-22 passing for 132 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to David Ames that gave Weber State the lead for good with 5:28 left in the third quarter. Chris Helbig completed 23 of 42 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Utah.
Around the Frontier ...
• At Helena, eighth-ranked College of Idaho scored 41 consecutive points and rolled up a season-high 575 yards in pummeling Carroll 47-14. Darius-James Peterson threw for 356 yards and tied a school record with four touchdown. The Yotes also set a school record with 33 first downs. Carroll had 228 yards of total offense, 83 passing. The College of Idaho scored 40 or more ponits for the third consecutive game for the first time since 1953.
• At Butte, No. 22 Montana Tech held No. 15 Montana Western to 150 total yards and pulled off a 35-12 upset at Alumni Coliseum, giving ninth-year coach Chuck Morrell the 50th win of his career. Montana Western, which had been averaging more than 300 yards passing per game, was held to 87 and a total of eight first downs. Tyler Folkes rushed for a career-high 190 yards for Tech.
• At Ashland, Ore., Hykeem Massey scored on a 5-yard run with 1:12 to play to give Southern Oregon a hard-fought 21-14 win over Rocky Mountain. Wyatt Hutchinson threw two first-quarter touchdowns to give the Red Raiders a 14-0 lead, but the Battlin' Bears battled back with a 6-yard pass from Drew Korf to Josh Kraft in the third quarter and then a 62-yard blocked field goal return by John Tia with 9:03 to play in the game. Southern Oregon then went 66 yards in 7 plays for the win.
• At La Grande, Ore., Eastern Oregon kept Montana State-Northern winless in conference with a 45-7 rout.
How AP Top 25 fared
1. Alabama (6-0) beat Texas A&M, 47-28
2. Clemson (6-0) beat Florida State, 45-14
3. Ohio State (6-0), idle
4. Georgia (5-1) lost to South Carolina, 20-17 (2OT)
5. LSU (6-0) beat No. 7 Florida, 42-28
6. Oklahoma (6-0) beat No. 11 Texas, 34-27
7. Florida (6-1) lost to No. 5 LSU, 42-28
8. Wisconsin (6-0) beat Michigan State, 38-0
9. Notre Dame (5-1) beat USC, 30-27
10. Penn State (6-0) beat No. 17 Iowa, 17-12
11. Texas (4-2) lost to No. 6 Oklahoma, 34-27
12. Auburn (5-1), idle
13. Oregon (5-1) beat Colorado, 45-3 (Friday)
14. Boise State (5-0) vs. Hawaii, late
15. Utah (5-1) beat Oregon State, 52-7
16. Michigan (5-1) beat Illinois, 42-25
17. Iowa (4-2) lost to No. 10 Penn State, 17-12
18. Arizona State (5-1) beat Washington State, 38-34
19. Wake Forest (5-1) lost to Louisville, 62-59
20. Virginia (4-2) lost to Miami, Fla., 17-9 (Friday)
21. SMU (6-0), idle
22. Baylor (6-0) beat Texas Tech, 33-30 (2OT)
23. Memphis (5-1) lost to Temple, 30-28
24. Texas A&M (3-3) lost to No. 1 Alabama, 47-28
25. Cincinnati (5-1) beat Houston, 38-23
How STATS FCS Top 25 fared
1. North Dakota State (6-0) beat No. 10 Northern Iowa, 46-14
2. James Madison (6-1) beat No. 5 Villanova, 38-24
3. South Dakota State (5-1) beat No. 19 Youngstown State, 38-28
4. Weber State (4-2) beat Southern Utah, 29-14
5. Villanova (6-1) lost to No. 2 James Madison, 38-24
6. Montana State (5-2) lost to Sacramento State, 34-21
7. Kennesaw State (5-1) beat Charleston Southern, 45-23
8. Montana (5-1), idle
9. Towson (3-3) lost to Albany, 38-21
10. Northern Iowa (3-3) lost to No. 1 North Dakota State, 46-14
11. Furman (4-2), idle
12. Nicholls (4-2) beat Northwestern State, 45-35
13. North Carolina A&T (4-1), idle
14. Illinois State (4-2) beat Southern Illinois, 21-7
15. Delaware (3-3) lost to Elon, 42-7
16. Central Arkansas (4-2) beat McNeese, 40-31
17. Jacksonville State (5-2) beat Eastern Illinois, 28-20
18. Maine (2-4) lost to Richmond, 24-17
19. Youngstown State (4-2) lost to No. 3 South Dakota State, 38-28
20. SE Missouri State (3-3) lost to Austin Peay, 28-24
21. Princeton (5-0) beat Lafayette, 28-3
22. Stony Brook (4-3) lost to New Hampshire, 20-14
23. SE Louisiana (3-3) lost to Incarnate Word, 27-21
24. UC Davis (3-4) beat Cal Poly, 48-24
25. Sam Houston State (4-3) lost to Lamar, 20-17
